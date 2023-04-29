49ers Select LB Dee Winters with the No. 216 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected linebacker Dee Winters from Texas Christian University.
Winters appeared in 48 games over his collegiate career, totaling 246 tackles (33.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one interception returned for a touchdown). In his senior year, he was named the College Football Playoff Semifinal Defensive Most Valuable Player after totaling seven tackles including three for loss, a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown and a pass breakup in the win over Michigan.
The linebacker's career highlights include an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl, 2022 First-Team All-Big 12 and 2022 Associated Press First-Team All-Big 12 honors.
