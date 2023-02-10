Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors

After finishing the 2022 season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks, adding 51 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 48 quarterback hits, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles, Nick Bosa has been named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa joins defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1997) and defensive back Deion Sanders (1994) as the only 49ers players to earn the DPOY honor.
"Nick, in my heart of hearts, he deserves to be the Defensive Player of the Year in our league... He's earned that," general manager John Lynch said. "He's a fantastic football player. He's a game-changer of a football player."
Here's a list of some of the best posts from around the league reacting to Bosa's award-winning night:
Congratulations to Nick Bosa for being named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year following his 2022 campaign.