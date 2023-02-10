Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors

Feb 09, 2023 at 07:25 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

After finishing the 2022 season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks, adding 51 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 48 quarterback hits, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles, Nick Bosa has been named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa joins defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1997) and defensive back Deion Sanders (1994) as the only 49ers players to earn the DPOY honor.

"Nick, in my heart of hearts, he deserves to be the Defensive Player of the Year in our league... He's earned that," general manager John Lynch said. "He's a fantastic football player. He's a game-changer of a football player."

Here's a list of some of the best posts from around the league reacting to Bosa's award-winning night:

Related Links

AP NFL DPOY Nick Bosa's Top Photos from the 2022 Season

Congratulations to Nick Bosa for being named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year following his 2022 campaign.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 61

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
6 / 61

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
13 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
Arizona Cardinals DL J.J. Watt, DL Nick Bosa
15 / 61

Arizona Cardinals DL J.J. Watt, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 61
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, DL Nick Bosa
26 / 61

LB Dre Greenlaw, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
28 / 61

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead
29 / 61

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams
31 / 61

DL Nick Bosa, T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
32 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
33 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
34 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
35 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
36 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
37 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
38 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
40 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
41 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
42 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
43 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
44 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
45 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
47 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
48 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
49 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
50 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
51 / 61

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
52 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
53 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, 49ers Faithful
54 / 61

DL Nick Bosa, 49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
55 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
56 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
57 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
58 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
59 / 61
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
DL Nick Bosa
60 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
61 / 61

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.

news

NFL Reacts to 49ers Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

NFL players and pundits around the league took notice of San Francisco's roster move. Here's what they had to say.

news

Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Social media exploded when the San Francisco 49ers drafted their nine newest rookies.

news

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal

The San Francisco 49ers embraced their past with the unveiling of the 2022 season uniforms and the Faithful took to social media to celebrate.

Advertising