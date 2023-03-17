Social Media Reacts to 49ers Free Agency Moves

Within the first week of NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have welcomed four new players to the team.
On Thursday, the 49ers signed defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell to bolster the defensive front, Sam Darnold to round out its quarterback room and Isaiah Oliver to add depth at cornerback.
Take a look at how 49ers players, NFL media and more reacted to San Francisco's newest free agency signings:
Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.