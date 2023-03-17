Social Media Reacts to 49ers Free Agency Moves

Mar 17, 2023 at 01:35 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Within the first week of NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have welcomed four new players to the team.

On Thursday, the 49ers signed defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell to bolster the defensive front, Sam Darnold to round out its quarterback room and Isaiah Oliver to add depth at cornerback.

Take a look at how 49ers players, NFL media and more reacted to San Francisco's newest free agency signings:

Related Links

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2023 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Javon Hargrave
1 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Eric Christian Smith/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
2 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Rich Schultz/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Matt York/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 12

QB Sam Darnold

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
5 / 12

QB Sam Darnold

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 12

QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey

Nell Redmond/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
7 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
9 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

John Locher/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
10 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
11 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
12 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

John Bazemore/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors

Take a look at some of the best social media posts following Nick Bosa's award-winning night.

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.

news

NFL Reacts to 49ers Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

NFL players and pundits around the league took notice of San Francisco's roster move. Here's what they had to say.

news

Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Social media exploded when the San Francisco 49ers drafted their nine newest rookies.

news

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal

The San Francisco 49ers embraced their past with the unveiling of the 2022 season uniforms and the Faithful took to social media to celebrate.

Advertising