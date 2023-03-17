What the Newest 49ers Had to Say During their First Day at 49ers HQ

Hargrave on his decision to join the 49ers:

"They've been in a lot of big games. For me, I just love playing on primetime games or big games. It's just a great feeling when you're in the NFL to be able to play in some of the big moments. When you're going into free agency and you've got a great team that wants you, I feel like it's not really a hard decision to make."

Hargrave on the transition from the Philadelphia Eagles defensive front to the 49ers defensive line:

"I was fortunate enough to play with a bunch of dogs and seeing the 49ers last year when we played in the NFC Championship Game, we saw how many dogs they had over there. It really was shocking to me that they called me and asked me to come over here because a team like that doesn't really pay somebody like me to come over here. I was just happy to be a part of all these dogs over here because they've got a lot of talent too."

Hargrave on his excitement to play alongside AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa:

"I met him today. He's the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so it frees everybody else up and it will free me up a lot. I'm ready to be around the guys and learn how they play the game and try to pick their brains a little bit. That can help me be a better player too."

Hargrave on his speed and quickness: