49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

Hargrave (6-2, 305) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2016-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), he has appeared in 111 games (96 starts) and registered 329 tackles, 37.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Hargrave has also appeared in eight postseason contests and added 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl following his second season with Philadelphia.