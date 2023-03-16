Presented by

49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2023 at 02:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

Hargrave (6-2, 305) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2016-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), he has appeared in 111 games (96 starts) and registered 329 tackles, 37.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Hargrave has also appeared in eight postseason contests and added 22 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl following his second season with Philadelphia.

Last season with the Eagles, Hargrave started all 17 games and finished with 60 tackles, a career-high 11.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also started all three postseason games and notched nine tackles, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.

A 30-year-old native of Salisbury, NC, Hargrave attended South Carolina State University for four years (2012-15) where he started 47 games and registered 200 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 37.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. While at SCSU, Hargrave won back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2014-15).

