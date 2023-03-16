Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2022 season as the NFL's No. 1 defense and, in one of their first moves during the NFL free agency period, further bolstered a defensive front anchored by Arik Armstead and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. On Thursday, the team signed a highly coveted free agent in Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal through the 2027 season. Hargrave heads to The Bay after spending the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.