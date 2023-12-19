Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West 🙌

Dec 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals to clinch the division.

"Winning the division is very important. It's a big step for us," running back Christian McCaffrey said after the Week 15 victory. "Everybody knows where we want to be and we know that each week you have to bring your best ball, we're going to get everyone's best shot, so the standards got to continue to rise."

Here's a list of some of the best posts from people around the league reacting to the 49ers becoming NFC West champions:

Related Links

Tickets are now on sale for any potential 49ers home playoff games. Get yours today at 49ers.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

Social Media Reacts to DPOY Nick Bosa's Contract Extension

Take a look at some of the best social media posts following AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa's contract extension with the 49ers.
news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at some of the best twitter reactions following the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Social Media Reacts to 49ers Free Agency Moves

Take a look at some of the best social media posts following the first week of the NFL free agency period.
news

Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors

Take a look at some of the best social media posts following Nick Bosa's award-winning night.
news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.
news

NFL Reacts to 49ers Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

NFL players and pundits around the league took notice of San Francisco's roster move. Here's what they had to say.
news

Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Social media exploded when the San Francisco 49ers drafted their nine newest rookies.
news

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal 

The San Francisco 49ers embraced their past with the unveiling of the 2022 season uniforms and the Faithful took to social media to celebrate.
Advertising