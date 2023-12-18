Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of the NFC West for a second-straight year with their 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. With a playoff berth clinched in Week 14, this accomplishment is one more milestone reached in the home stretch of the regular season for the red and gold. San Francisco has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed, and the only way to ensure they remain at the top of the conference is to run the table. Sunday's win got the team one step closer.
The 49ers scored a season-high 45 points with a 130-plus passer rating day from quarterback Brock Purdy, a three-touchdown contribution from running back Christian McCaffrey, two trips to the end zone for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and a defensive score from cornerback Charvarius Ward. The defense, which was down two starting interior defensive linemen, allowed significant yardage on the ground but was able to keep Arizona's offense out of the end zone for two quarters, rack up three sacks and generate two turnovers.
Before we turn the page on Week 15, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, cornerback Charvarius Ward and quarterback Brock Purdy.
Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 15:
Top Offensive Performers: OL Jon Feliciano and QB Brock Purdy
The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers for a second-straight week and bested his 91.4 overall grade from Week 14 with a 93.5 overall grade on Sunday. Feliciano was in at right guard in place of the injured Spencer Burford and delivered a clean stat sheet, not allowing a single pressure against the Cardinals in his 56 snaps of work.
Meanwhile, Purdy continues to make his case for league MVP, putting together his sixth 130-plus passer rating game of the season. He earned an 86.5 overall grade, his second-highest single week grade of 2023, after connecting on 16-of-25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinals. The 49ers sophomore starting quarterback continues to roll, and despite suffering a stinger to his left shoulder late in the second quarter, Purdy was accurate, efficient and distributed the ball to the multitude of weapons in the 49ers offensive arsenal.
Top Defensive Performer: CB Charvarius Ward
Both of the 49ers turnovers in Week 15 were generated by Ward, and the veteran cornerback came away with the top defensive grade of the week because of it. Ward earned a 90.8 overall grade against Arizona after securing a 66-yard interception return touchdown in the first half and picking off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray a second time in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.
"With a final score of 45-29, there weren't many defensive standouts. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward recorded a pick-six of Kyler Murray to get the game rolling in San Francisco's direction. He allowed just one catch for 15 yards into his coverage." PFF writer Sam Monson wrote.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.