Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ

Top Offensive Performers: OL Jon Feliciano and QB Brock Purdy

The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers for a second-straight week and bested his 91.4 overall grade from Week 14 with a 93.5 overall grade on Sunday. Feliciano was in at right guard in place of the injured Spencer Burford and delivered a clean stat sheet, not allowing a single pressure against the Cardinals in his 56 snaps of work.

Meanwhile, Purdy continues to make his case for league MVP, putting together his sixth 130-plus passer rating game of the season. He earned an 86.5 overall grade, his second-highest single week grade of 2023, after connecting on 16-of-25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinals. The 49ers sophomore starting quarterback continues to roll, and despite suffering a stinger to his left shoulder late in the second quarter, Purdy was accurate, efficient and distributed the ball to the multitude of weapons in the 49ers offensive arsenal.

Top Defensive Performer: CB Charvarius Ward

Both of the 49ers turnovers in Week 15 were generated by Ward, and the veteran cornerback came away with the top defensive grade of the week because of it. Ward earned a 90.8 overall grade against Arizona after securing a 66-yard interception return touchdown in the first half and picking off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray a second time in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.