What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 15

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 at State Farm Stadium in Week 15. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on defeating the Cardinals and clinching the division:
"Our No. 1 goal is to get in the playoffs and we got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting it this year, it's huge. We just want to get in the playoffs. When you win your division, it's a much better road in the playoffs and I know the guys were pumped about it. But now our biggest thing is making sure we have two home games and trying to get a Bye. That's what we're focused on now."
Shanahan on what running back Christian McCaffrey brings to the team:
"It means so much, how good of a football player he is... Everyone sees it, when he touches the ball, when he doesn't have the ball, when he's blocking, when he's just carrying out his fakes, everything. The type of guy he's been and the way he prepares, how well he takes care of his body throughout the entire offseason and every single day. He's as committed to his job as any person I've ever been around and he's also one of the best players I've ever been around."
Quarterback Brock Purdy on the offense's playmakers:
"It was definitely a special game for me, obviously coming home... To come back and have a whole stadium and it felt like a game that in high school I'd come watch the Cardinals, it felt like that. Now I'm playing on that field. It was so cool, definitely something I'll look back on in life and be very thankful for... It means everything to me. I've always dreamed of being able to come home and play in front of everybody, just because of how much I know that they have my back and support me. I hope I was able to give them a good game and I appreciate all that they've done for me in my life."
Cornerback Charvarius Ward on notching two interceptions against the Cardinals:
"It means everything. I had a big smile on my face probably for the whole first half after that touchdown. I feel like I made a great play. Thank God first of all, two picks, first time that ever happened in my career... Definitely happy and thankful for that."
Linebacker Fred Warner on Ward's performance so far this season:
"He's been playing at an All-Pro level all season, leading the league in PBU'S, but he's been talking about needing to get those interceptions to really lock it down. To have two today, one for a touchdown, I can't speak enough to how amazing he's been playing and we needed it big time today."
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on his first touchdown of the game:
"Man, the crazy thing is we practiced that in my head in like, 'Yo, no way it's going to be this wide open.' But I came around and saw nobody. Kyle put that in and normally when he puts stuff in it works."
Running back Christian McCaffrey on winning the division:
"Winning the division is very important. It's a big step for us. Everybody knows where we want to be and we know that each week you have to bring your best ball, we're going to get everyone's best shot, so the standards got to continue to rise."
Tackle Trent Williams on the ceiling of the 49ers offense:
"Who knows where the ceiling is. As long as we can come in here and take it one game at a time, I mean we've got so many playmakers the offense should move the ball. We shouldn't be surprised by that. I still think we've got some ways to go before we can say we've arrived, but I do think the weapons we have (McCaffrey), George Kittle, Brock, Deebo, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, I mean the list goes on, so the offense should move the ball. We still have a step we can go, we still can get better."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on matching up against the Cardinals offense:
"They have a very good team and it's getting better every week. We knew it was going to be a dog fight throughout the whole game. We were also missing some of the guys and I was happy with how some of the interior guys stepped up."
Cardinals Quotes
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on facing the 49ers in Week 15:
"I liked the fight. We battled a really good football team, give them credit. I thought the game turned in the first four possessions in the second half, we got them in third down and they had an explosive play, scored the next play, then we go three-and-out... We've got to play cleaner than that to beat a really good football team. We hung in, it kind of got away from us at the end but I just told them, I appreciate the fight."
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on matching up against the 49ers defense:
"Miscommunication thing here, a missed throw there, lining up in the wrong spot – just little things that can be cleaned up, need to be cleaned up and will be, that we're messing up in key moments. They're probably the best team in the league, I didn't feel like it was difficult, but credit to them, they're a great defense."
