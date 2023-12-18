Recapping the 49ers NFC West Clinching-Win Over the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:28 - 49ers clinch the NFC West
- 3:15 - Week 15 postgame injury report
- 4:04 - Quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Arizona Cardinals
- 5:24 - Recapping the 49ers highest-scoring game this season
- 7:01 - Discussing how San Francisco's defensive front performed without linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave
- 8:43 - Highlighting cornerback Charvarius Ward's two-interception game
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.