Purdy Throws Four TDs in Home State Start; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West for the 22nd time in franchise history and in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
- The 49ers have swept the season series against the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 seasons and for the 10th time in franchise history.
- San Francisco has won 12-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which is the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.
- The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the ninth time this season and have scored an NFL-high 66 points on the opening possession of games in 2023 marking the most points scored by an NFL team on opening possessions through their first 14 games since at least 2000.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16-of-25 passing attempts for 242 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 135.3. His four passing touchdowns gave him 29 on the season and 42 total in his career.
- Purdy has registered a passer rating of 130.0-or-higher in six games this season, which ties New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (six games in 2011 and six games in 2020), former QB Tony Romo (six games in 2014), former quarterback Ryan Tannehill (six games in 2019) and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (six games in 2019) for the most such games in NFL history.
- With a passer rating of 135.3, Purdy has now registered 13 games in his first two seasons with a passer rating of 110.0-or-higher, which ties Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the second-most such games in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 18 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns through the air, marking the second time in his career that he has registered two-or-more receiving touchdowns in a single game.
- McCaffrey's 20 total touchdowns this season are the second-most total touchdowns scored by a player in franchise history.
- With four touchdowns in Week 4 and three touchdowns in Week 15 against Arizona, McCaffrey has scored seven touchdowns against the Cardinals this season, which is tied for the most touchdowns scored against a single team in the Super Bowl era.
- McCaffrey's three touchdowns on the day give him 80 total touchdowns in 89 career games, which makes him the fifth running back in the Super Bowl era to record 80-or-more touchdowns in his first 90 career games.
- With one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns on the day, it marks McCaffrey's 15th career game with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more receiving touchdowns, which is tied for the most such games in NFL history.
- It also marks McCaffrey's sixth game with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown as a member of the 49ers, which is the most in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 182 yards from scrimmage mark his seventh-consecutive game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage, which is the third-longest streak of his career (nine games in 2019 and eight games in 2018) and ties former RB Roger Craig (seven games in 1988) for the most-consecutive games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage in a single season in franchise history.
- It also marked McCaffrey's 11th game this season with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage, which also ties Craig (11 games in 1985 and 11 games in 1988) for the most games in a single season with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage.
- With 72 reception yards on the day, McCaffrey now has 1,292 rushing yards and 509 receiving yards on the season, making him the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000-or-more rushing yards and 500-or-more receiving yards in at least four seasons.
- With 115 rushing yards, McCaffrey now has 6,018 rushing yards and 4,265 receiving yards in his career, making him one of three players in NFL history to register at least 6,000 rushing yards and 4,000 receiving in the first seven seasons of his career (HOF RB Marshall Faulk; RB Roger Craig).
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. His receiving touchdown marked his sixth of the season and the 18th of his career.
- With two receiving touchdowns against the Eagles, one receiving touchdown versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 and two receiving touchdowns against the Cardinals, it marked the first time in Samuel's career that he has registered one-or-more receiving touchdowns in three-consecutive games.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered one tackle, a forced fumble and 1.0 sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, giving him 10.5 sacks on the season and 53.5 in his career. He now has eight career games with at least 1.0 sack and a forced fumble.
- With 1.0 sack on the day, Bosa has reached 10.0-or-more sacks in a season for the third-consecutive season, making him one of four active NFL players to have three-consecutive seasons with 10.0-or-more sacks.
- Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw registered two tackles and 1.0 sack of Murray, giving him 3.5 this season and 5.0 in his career.
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered nine tackles, a forced fumble and a 0.5 sack of Murray, giving him 2.0 sacks on the season and 8.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Chase Young registered two tackles and a 0.5 sack of Murray, giving him 7.0 this season and 16.0 in his career.
- Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill registered two tackles and a forced fumble, marking his first forced fumble of the season and the second of his career.
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward registered three tackles and a career-high two interceptions of Kyler Murray, one of which he returned for a 66-yard touchdown. The touchdown marked the first of his career and the team's first defensive touchdown of the season.
- Ward's 66-yard intercepton return is the first interception returned for a touchdown by a 49ers player since CB Emmanuel Moseley had a 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown in Week 5 of 2022.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Jake Moody connected on a 43-yard field goal attempt and all six of his extra point attempts.
- Moody has converted on each of his 52 PATs this season, which ties him with former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski for the most PATs made without a miss since the kick was moved to the 15 in 2015.