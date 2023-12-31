Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Securing the No. 1 Seed in the NFC 🥇

Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed took over social media on Sunday afternoon. After securing a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers have secured a first round Bye and home field advantage for their postseason run for the first time since the 2019 season.

"We have the best fanbase in the NFL," quarterback Brock Purdy said after the Week 17 victory. "Obviously, if we were on the road, they'd show up and travel, but to be home is huge for us. To be able to play for them, in front of our own home fanbase, the Faithful, it's going to be special for us."