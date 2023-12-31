49ers Secure the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed after securing a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. The win ensures San Francisco the first round Bye and home field advantage for its postseason run for the first time since the 2019 season.

The 49ers have been regulars in the NFL playoffs, securing berths in four of the last five seasons and have made NFC Championship Game appearances in back-to-back seasons. The team will host its first playoff game at Levi's® Stadium the weekend January 20th.

"We have the best fanbase in the NFL," quarterback Brock Purdy said. "Obviously, if we were on the road, they'd show up and travel, but to be home is huge for us. To be able to play for them, in front of our own home fanbase, the Faithful, it's going to be special for us."