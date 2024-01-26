5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers NFC Championship Game

Pregame Entertainment

The 49ers are continuing their tradition of showcasing high-profile DJ's, the Amp Squad, at Levi's® Stadium to bring energy to the players and pump up the crowd during every game. The Amp Squad is comprised of talented music directors, who are not only avid 49ers fans, but also perform on radio stations, premier clubs, stages and in stadiums all over the world. You can find the Amp Squad providing the soundtrack during pregame player warm-ups and featured throughout the game on the video boards.

Country music star Nate Smith will also be taking the stage for a pregame performance. A native of Paradise, California, Smith has incorporated his Northern California roots into his impressive discography and has an outstanding track record that includes songs about his personal experiences. His tracks "One of These Days" and "Wildfire" have gone viral on TikTok and allowed Smith to open the door to elite country music status. Smith's hit songs "Whiskey On You" and "World on Fire" both have reached the US Billboard Hot 100, while his recent self-titled album peaked at 30th on the US Billboard 200.

National Anthem

International icon Luis Fonsi will be performing the National Anthem ahead of kickoff.