5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers NFC Championship Game

The road to Super Bowl LVIII runs through Levi's® Stadium. The winner of Sunday's San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions NFC Championship Game will advance to the biggest stage in professional football.
San Francisco's upcoming appearance in the NFC Championship will be the team's fourth trip to the conference title game in the last five seasons. The 49ers and Lions have met just twice in the postseason all-time with one of those clashes coming prior to the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Their most recent matchup was during the 1983 season. The 49ers edged past the Lions 24-23 to advance to the NFC Championship Game versus Washington.
Here's what to look for during the NFC Championship Game at Levi's® Stadium:
Honorary Captain
49ers legend Joe Montana has been named San Francisco's honorary captain for the NFC Championship Game. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will represent his former team, the Detroit Lions.
Arrive to Levi's® Stadium early to watch Montana join team reporter Lindsey Pallares break down the 49ers "Tickets to Victory" presented by Ticketmaster ahead of kickoff.
Gameday Giveaway
Represent the red and gold with the 49ers playoffs gameday giveaway. Upon entrance, all fans in attendance will receive a "Do It For The Bay" postseason rally towel.
Capture the moment by posing at the 49ers playoffs selfie stations. "Do It For The Bay" photo backdrops will be located at Toyota Gate F, Intel Gate A and Dignity Health Plaza Gate C.
Pregame Entertainment
The 49ers are continuing their tradition of showcasing high-profile DJ's, the Amp Squad, at Levi's® Stadium to bring energy to the players and pump up the crowd during every game. The Amp Squad is comprised of talented music directors, who are not only avid 49ers fans, but also perform on radio stations, premier clubs, stages and in stadiums all over the world. You can find the Amp Squad providing the soundtrack during pregame player warm-ups and featured throughout the game on the video boards.
Country music star Nate Smith will also be taking the stage for a pregame performance. A native of Paradise, California, Smith has incorporated his Northern California roots into his impressive discography and has an outstanding track record that includes songs about his personal experiences. His tracks "One of These Days" and "Wildfire" have gone viral on TikTok and allowed Smith to open the door to elite country music status. Smith's hit songs "Whiskey On You" and "World on Fire" both have reached the US Billboard Hot 100, while his recent self-titled album peaked at 30th on the US Billboard 200.
National Anthem
International icon Luis Fonsi will be performing the National Anthem ahead of kickoff.
Fonsi is an award-winning global artist from Puerto Rico. Since releasing "Comenzare" in 1998, the majority of his albums and singles have charted successfully, including "Paso A Paso" in 2006 and "Palabras Del Silencio" in 2009. More recently, his 2017 hit single "Despacito" featuring Daddy Yankee won four Latin Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and three Grammy nominations. Its music video has gained eight billion views, which is the second-most watched YouTube video of all-time.
Halftime Performance
Don't stop believin', Faithful.
One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, will be performing during halftime. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more. Their music remains beloved by fans old and new, cementing their status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
Be Here for the Action
Join the 49ers on January 28 for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. Get your tickets here.