49ers Set to Host Lions in NFC Championship Game

Jan 21, 2024 at 03:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on Saturday evening, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a fourth quarter thriller to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Their upcoming appearance on Championship Sunday will be the team's fourth trip to the conference championship in the last five seasons. As the No. 1 seed, the 49ers will also be hosting the next round, welcoming in the Detroit Lions following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. PST and will be aired on Fox.

San Francisco and Detroit have met just twice in the postseason all-time with one of those clashes coming prior to the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Their most recent matchup was during the 1983 season. The 49ers edged past the Lions 24-23 to advance to the NFC Championship Game versus Washington.

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love and more had to say following the NFC Divisional Round contest.
news

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship with Win Over Packers; 6 Takeaways from #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Dre Greenlaw, George Odum Active vs. Packers; Inactives for #GBvsSF

LB Dre Greenlaw was cleared to play in the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Broadcast and stream info for the San Francisco 49ers playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Know Before You Go: 49ers vs. Packers Event Guide (Divisional Round)

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for the Divisional Round at Levi's® Stadium on January 20, 2024 at 5:15 PM PT.
news

What the 49ers and Packers Are Saying Ahead of the Divisional Round Matchup 

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Matt LeFleur, Jordan Love and more had to say heading into their NFC Divisional Round matchup. 
news

Saweetie, P-Lo and 49ers Collaborate to Drop New Anthem 'Do It For The Bay'

Bay Area born and award-winning artists Saweetie and P-Lo collaborate on new song "Do It For The Bay" with support from San Francisco 49ers.
news

Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reflected on his first playoff run with the team and how he is leaning on that experience in 2023.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice at full capacity for the first time since the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
Advertising