Know Before You Go: 49ers vs. Lions Event Guide (NFC Championship Game)

Event Guide

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

We ask for all guests attending this event to please review the stadium event guide prior to your arrival.

Parking passes and tickets should be added to Apple Wallet or G Pay to expedite entry at parking and stadium gates.

Know Before You Go

Download the 49ers official App on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Add your tickets and parking passes into Apple Wallet or G Pay to expedite entry at parking and stadium gates.

In the app, add your credit card for concessions orders by selecting "Manage Credit Card" on the Levi's® Stadium tab.

Ticket Policy

All guests above the age of two and above must have an event ticket to enter the stadium. There is no re-entry after admittance. Guests should have their tickets ready to scan upon approaching the stadium entry gates. The ticket barcode must be visible no matter the ticket type. Tickets will not be emailed or available to print. Your mobile ticket must be displayed on your phone to get into the event.

Visa Box Office

The Visa Box Office opens at 12:00 pm and is located at the north end of the stadium inside Toyota Gate F. Walk-up tickets may also be available at the Visa Box Office.

Will Call

Will call is located at the Visa Box Office.