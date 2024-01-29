Presented by

49ers Come Back from Historic Halftime Deficit; Stats and Facts From #DETvsSF

Jan 29, 2024 at 01:20 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2019 season. The 49ers eight trips to the Super Bowl are tied for the second-most in NFL history.
  • The 49ers improved to 40-28-1 overall against the Detroit Lions, including a 2-1 record in the postseason.
  • The 49ers have won 38 playoff games, the most in NFL history.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 8-3 as head coach of the 49ers in the postseason, including a 1-0 record against Detroit.
  • The 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit versus the Lions, marking the team's largest comeback victory in an NFC Championship Game since they overcame a 17-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2012 season. 
  • The 49ers also became the first team in NFL history to be down 17-or-more points at halftime of a Championship Game and come back to win the game.

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20-of-31 passing attempts for 267 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 89.0 to go along with five carries for a playoff career-high 48 rushing yards. His passing touchdown marked the fifth of his playoff career.
  • With the win on Sunday, Purdy, who registered two playoff wins as a rookie, became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win at least four playoff games in his first two career seasons.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 20 carries for a team-high 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with four receptions for 42 yards through the air.
  • Sunday's game marked the sixth playoff game of McCaffrey's career. With 132 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on the evening, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to register 50-or-more yards from scrimmage and one-or-more touchdowns in each of their first six career playoff games.
  • McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in each of his five playoff games as a member of the 49ers, which is the most consecutive playoff games with one-or-more touchdowns by any player in franchise history.
  • With two rushing touchdowns last week versus the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round and two rushing touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, McCaffrey became the first 49ers running back in franchise history to register two-or-more rushing touchdowns in consecutive playoff games.
  • Running back Elijah Mitchell registered four carries for seven yards, including a three-yard touchdown, marking the second touchdown of his playoff career.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown reception marked the first of his playoff career.
  • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered a playoff career-high eight receptions for a team-high 89 yards.

Defensive Highlights

  • Linebacker Fred Warner registered a team-high and playoff career-high 13 tackles on the evening, giving him 84 tackles in his playoff career. Warner's 84 tackles in the playoffs are the most in franchise history.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered three tackles and 2.0 sacks of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, giving him 10.0 sacks in his playoff career, which is the most sacks by a member of the 49ers in the playoffs in franchise history.
  • Bosa's 2.0 sacks of Goff marked the third time in his career that he has recorded 2.0-or-more sacks in a playoff game.
  • Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. registered six tackles and one forced fumble on the evening, marking the second forced fumble of his playoff career.
  • Defensive lineman Arik Armstead tallied two tackles and one fumble recovery on the evening, marking the first fumble recovery of his playoff career.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-31 Win Over Lions  👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
2 / 18

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
7 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 18

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 18

WR Jauan Jennings

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson
11 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 18

S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 18

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
16 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 18

OL Jaylon Moore

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising