Seven 49ers Players Out vs. Lions; NFC Championship Game Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers have a clean bill of health for the NFC Championship Game versus the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) was the only active player to enter the weekend with an injury designation and has been cleared for game action after participating in a limited capacity in Friday's practice.

The biggest injury news of the week came on Friday when wide receiver Deebo Samuel fell off the injury list. Samuel spent most of the week working through a shoulder injury he sustained in the first quarter of the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The wideout played just nine snaps in that game and sat out of San Francisco's first workout of the week because of it.

"In a big game like that, I had a million emotions on the sideline, trying to hold it together for my team," Samuel said. "Just to see them get the 'W,' that was relief as well. I had an extra week to figure out what was going on... It was kind of painful at the time, but as the week went on, like I said, (the physical therapy team) did a good job of getting all the pain away and all my motion and strength back. I feel like they did an outstanding job."

All of the 49ers players on the inactives list for Sunday's contest are healthy scratches.