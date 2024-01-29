49ers Set to Face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

Jan 28, 2024
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. This upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LVIII marks the 49ers second chance at a world championship in the last five seasons. San Francisco's most recent trip to the Super Bowl came at the end of the 2019 season following a 12-5 regular season run that also earned them the NFC West title and No. 1 overall seed.

This year's Super Bowl matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company have advanced to the Super Bowl four times in the last five seasons, winning it all in the 2019 and 2022 seasons. The Chiefs own three total world championship titles hoisting their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl IV.

