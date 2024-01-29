49ers Set to Face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. This upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LVIII marks the 49ers second chance at a world championship in the last five seasons. San Francisco's most recent trip to the Super Bowl came at the end of the 2019 season following a 12-5 regular season run that also earned them the NFC West title and No. 1 overall seed.