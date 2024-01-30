Presented by

George Kittle, Ambry Thomas Injury Status; 3 Updates from Shanahan Following #DETvsSF

Jan 29, 2024 at 05:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound following a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. After falling behind 17 points at the half, San Francisco enjoyed a productive third quarter complete with a Jake Moody field goal, fourth down stop, Brandon Aiyuk touchdown pass, forced fumble by Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown to erase the deficit heading into the fourth quarter. An Elijah Mitchell rushing touchdown and additional field goal in the final frame put the game just out of reach for Detroit, who managed just one score in the second half. This upcoming trip to Super Bowl LVIII marks the organization's second trip to the big game in a span of five seasons.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan's Monday conference call:

The 49ers avoided major injuries in their final home game at Levi's® Stadium.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas exited Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury on a passing attempt from Lions quarterback Jared Goff to wideout Jameson Williams. Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan stepped in at slot corner while Deommodore Lenoir moved to outside corner for the remainder of the game. Per Shanahan, Thomas will be day-to-day this week. Tight end George Kittle was a new addition to the injury list and will be day-to-day with a toe injury.

With two weeks before Super Bowl LVIII, this week of practice will look different than a typical practice week.

Shanahan had the guys back in the building on Monday to run players through their usual day-after-the-game tape and get some meetings out of the way before giving the team the next couple days off. Coaches are expected to have their game plan ready by Thursday and will dive into preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs with players as soon as they are back in the building. This is all part of a larger effort to get the bulk of their main work done in The Bay before traveling to Vegas.

"We did that last time too. We did it that way in Atlanta, growing up all the teams that I've talked to that's one of the most important things," Shanahan said. "When you wait to do stuff there, it just gets too hectic. You can always change things and tighten it up, but you want to get most of your heavy work done before you get there."

Shanahan discussed the challenge of facing an Andy Reid system and the talent of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shanahan's first encounters with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid go much farther back than their first Super Bowl meeting in 2019. The two were once NFC East coaches that saw each other twice a year on a regular basis. Reid was the Philadelphia Eagles head coach from 1999 to 2012 while Shanahan was an offensive coordinator in Washington from 2010 to 2013. The two coaches have only had two regular season clashes since Shanahan signed on as head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

"Andy's done it for so long, and always had success, going all the way back to Philly," Shanahan said. "Being in the NFC East, when I was at Washington for four years, three of the four years we went against him. He's always been so tough to go against and how he spreads it around, the formations and staying on top of stuff. Then you get him the type of quarterback that he has, and it's definitely no coincidence how many games they've won together and how they seem to be in this situation every year."

Related Links

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (NFC Championship)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 54

DL Chase Young

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
6 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 54

QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
15 / 54

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 54

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
17 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
20 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 54

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 54

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 54

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
28 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
29 / 54

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, OL Aaron Banks
32 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk, OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
34 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 54

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
39 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
DL Chase Young
41 / 54

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
43 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
44 / 54

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
T Trent Williams
47 / 54

T Trent Williams

TERRELL LLOYD/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
48 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan
49 / 54

CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 54

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
52 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
FB Kyle Juszczyk
53 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
RB Christian McCaffrey
54 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with Win Over Lions; Takeaways from #DETvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with a 34-31 over the Detroit Lions.
news

Deebo Samuel's Status Uncertain for NFC Championship; 3 Updates from Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round and shared injury updates.
news

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship with Win Over Packers; 6 Takeaways from #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Arik Armstead Set to Return, Ferrell Expected to Miss Time; 3 Bye Week Takeaways

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways following the team's regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their final game of the regular season 21-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.
news

49ers Bounce Back with 27-10 Win Over Commanders; 6 Takeaways from #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 with a 27-10 over the Washington Commanders.
news

Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

49ers Fall Short to Ravens 33-19; 7 Takeaways from #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their Christmas night game versus the Baltimore Ravens 33-19. 
news

Shanahan Examines the 49ers Run Defense; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsAZ

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers Win the West with 45-29 Win vs. Cardinals; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Cardinals in Week 15 to secure the NFC West crown.
Advertising