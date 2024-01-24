Ways to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship)

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their playoff journey in front of the Faithful as they take on the Detroit Lions at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 28 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.
Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 68
Postseason Matchups: 2
Postseason Series Record: Series is tied 1-1
49ers Postseason Home Record vs. Lions: Series is tied 1-1
First Postseason Meeting: December 22, 1957 - Lions won 31-27
Last Postseason Meeting: December 31, 1983 - 49ers won 24-23
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- TE George Kittle
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- T Trent Williams
Detroit Lions
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Players to Watch:
- QB Jared Goff
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- T Penei Sewell
- LB Alex Anzalone
- DL Charles Harris
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin