Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Jan 23, 2024 at 02:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Once a Niner, always a Niner.

San Francisco 49ers alumni and former players showed out at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday night to support the red and gold in their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl Champions such as Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Dennis Brown, Bryant Young, Ricky Watters, Dan Bunz, John Taylor, Guy McIntyre and Eric Davis took to the sidelines to hype up the team and encourage the Faithful to get loud ahead of the contest. Rice even took the stage to sound the fog horn before kickoff – a staple tradition carried out at every 49ers home game.

"There has not been a team in 30 years that has this many stars coming out of the locker room," Young said during the 49ers Tickets to Victory ahead of the Divisional Round game. "They are going to explode."

Current NFL players who once repped The Bay also visited Levi's® Stadium to support their former teammates.

New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas who played for San Francisco from 2017-2020 and Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair who was a member of the 49ers from 2019-2022 showed their love for their former team in the playoffs.

Al-Shaair got back in the huddle ahead of the contest for the 49ers linebackers' "best in the world" pregame warm ups tradition and Thomas sported a Christian McCaffrey jersey to celebrate his college teammate.

