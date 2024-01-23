Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Once a Niner, always a Niner.

San Francisco 49ers alumni and former players showed out at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday night to support the red and gold in their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl Champions such as Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Dennis Brown, Bryant Young, Ricky Watters, Dan Bunz, John Taylor, Guy McIntyre and Eric Davis took to the sidelines to hype up the team and encourage the Faithful to get loud ahead of the contest. Rice even took the stage to sound the fog horn before kickoff – a staple tradition carried out at every 49ers home game.