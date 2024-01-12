McCaffrey, Warner and Five More 49ers Earn 2023 AP All-Pro Honors

Jan 12, 2024 at 09:15 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The accolades continue to roll in for the San Francisco 49ers who had a total of seven players earn Associated Press All-Pro honors for the 2023 season. This marks the third year in a row the team has multiple first-team selections, and two players were unanimous selections. Additionally, the 49ers had two players make the AP All-Pro Second-Team. All-Pro selections are determined by a vote of 50 accredited media members of the Associated Press.

Congratulations are in order for running back Christian McCaffrey (unanimous), linebacker Fred Warner (unanimous), tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk for their First-Team All-Pro selections and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Wardfor their Second-Team All-Pro selections.

This is McCaffrey's second First-Team selection of his career (2019, 2023), and he earns the distinction after finishing as the NFL rushing yards leader with 1,459 rushing yards and the league's scrimmage triple-crown in 2023. Warner is now a back-to-back First-Team All-Pro after also nabbing the honors in 2022. Over the course of his career, Warner has been recognized three times as all All-Pro caliber player (2020, 2022-2023). The veteran linebacker ended the regular season as the top-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (90.1 overall grade).

Williams returns to the First-Team list for the third-straight time in his career (2021-2023) and has played as a First-Team All-Pro caliber tackle for three of his four seasons with San Francisco. Like Warner, he is one of the top-ranked players at his position per PFF, coming in at No. 2 overall with an 89.7 grade for his body of work for the year. Kittle followed his Second-Team honors in 2022 with a First-Team selection in 2023. Kittle is now a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro player (2019, 2023) and finishes the year as the league leader in receiving yards among tight ends with 1,020 yards. Juszczyk is a newcomer to the First-Team All-Pro list, earning his selection in his 11th NFL season, and the honor comes on the heels of his eighth-straight Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Aiyuk and Ward are first-timers to the Second-Team All-Pro list and have earned the distinction after finishing at the top of several statistical categories in their respective positions. Aiyuk recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons and averaged 17.9 yards per catch (No. 2 in the NFL). Ward had a league-high 23 pass breakups this season and racked up five interceptions on the year.

