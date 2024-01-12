McCaffrey, Warner and Five More 49ers Earn 2023 AP All-Pro Honors

The accolades continue to roll in for the San Francisco 49ers who had a total of seven players earn Associated Press All-Pro honors for the 2023 season. This marks the third year in a row the team has multiple first-team selections, and two players were unanimous selections. Additionally, the 49ers had two players make the AP All-Pro Second-Team. All-Pro selections are determined by a vote of 50 accredited media members of the Associated Press.

This is McCaffrey's second First-Team selection of his career (2019, 2023), and he earns the distinction after finishing as the NFL rushing yards leader with 1,459 rushing yards and the league's scrimmage triple-crown in 2023. Warner is now a back-to-back First-Team All-Pro after also nabbing the honors in 2022. Over the course of his career, Warner has been recognized three times as all All-Pro caliber player (2020, 2022-2023). The veteran linebacker ended the regular season as the top-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (90.1 overall grade).

Williams returns to the First-Team list for the third-straight time in his career (2021-2023) and has played as a First-Team All-Pro caliber tackle for three of his four seasons with San Francisco. Like Warner, he is one of the top-ranked players at his position per PFF, coming in at No. 2 overall with an 89.7 grade for his body of work for the year. Kittle followed his Second-Team honors in 2022 with a First-Team selection in 2023. Kittle is now a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro player (2019, 2023) and finishes the year as the league leader in receiving yards among tight ends with 1,020 yards. Juszczyk is a newcomer to the First-Team All-Pro list, earning his selection in his 11th NFL season, and the honor comes on the heels of his eighth-straight Pro Bowl selection in 2023.