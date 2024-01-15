49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond as they gear up for the highly anticipated 2023 NFC Divisional Round natchup. First, to build excitement on the eve of the game, the 49ers will host a fan rally in San Jose on Friday, January 19th presented by Ticketmaster. Then, on the day of the game, fans in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Mexico City will have the opportunity to come together to watch the 49ers NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20th, thanks to Bay Area presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light, and Mexico presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino.