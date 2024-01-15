49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 Divisional Round

Jan 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond as they gear up for the highly anticipated 2023 NFC Divisional Round natchup. First, to build excitement on the eve of the game, the 49ers will host a fan rally in San Jose on Friday, January 19th presented by Ticketmaster. Then, on the day of the game, fans in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Mexico City will have the opportunity to come together to watch the 49ers NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20th, thanks to Bay Area presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light, and Mexico presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino. 

Fan rally attendees are invited for a pre-game celebration with fellow Faithful where they can access 49ers swag and team memorabilia and enter a drawing to win additional prizes. Attendees will each be granted one complimentary entrée and beverage.

Game day watch party attendees will be treated to an authentic Levi's® Stadium atmosphere and interactive activities including fan chants, scoring songs, prize drawings, and giveaways at the conclusion of each quarter. Attendees will be able to order food and beverages from a special game day menu while watching the game broadcast on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience. 

San Jose Fan Rally Presented by Ticketmaster 

  • Blanco Urban
  • 12 N San Pedro St, San Jose, CA 95110
  • Fri., January 19, 5-8PM
  • Ticket Link

San Jose Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • San Pedro Social
  • 163 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
  • Sat., January 20, 4-9pm
  • Ticket Link

San Francisco Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • MoMo's
  • 760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
  • Sat., January 20, 4-9PM
  • Ticket Link

Oakland Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • Plank
  • 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607
  • Sat., January 20, 4-9PM
  • Ticket Link

Mexico City Watch Party Presented by Foliatti Casino

  • PG BBQ Warehouse
  • Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
  • Sat., January 20, 6-11 PM
  • Ticket Link

*All times are local

"Building off the excitement of a record-breaking regular season, we are thrilled to keep the energy of the Faithful going as we head into playoffs," said Nick Clarke, 49ers Senior Manager of Fan Engagement. "These events are an opportunity for our loyal fans both near and far to participate in the gameday experience and celebrate the team together as a community."

Fans must register for free tickets at the links above. Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first come first served. All ages are welcome.

Additional details can be found at https://www.49ers.com/playoffs/.

