Deebo Samuel Cleared, Oren Burks Questionable; Injury Report #DETvsSF

Jan 26, 2024 at 03:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will have their full arsenal of offensive weapons available for Sunday afternoon's NFC Championship Game versus the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and has fallen off the 49ers injury report altogether. The news comes less than a week after Samuel suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to exit San Francisco's Divisional Round matchup in the first quarter. 

"It was a little scary at the beginning of the week, but the fact that he was able to be full-go today and have no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Samuel missed the first practice of the week and rejoined the team on Thursday in a limited capacity before hitting 100 percent on Friday. Getting to this point required increased amount of physical therapy, and Samuel was quick to thank the staff he worked with extensively this week.

"Right when I figured out it wasn't the same thing as the Browns game, it was a relief," Samuel said. "I'm talking about countless hours in here day in and day out to get here... I want to give credit to our physical therapists in there Ben (Peterson), (Dustin) Little and (Ryan) Donahue for getting right where we need to be."

With a trip to Super Bowl LVIII hanging in the balance, there wasn't much that was going to keep Samuel off the field. 

"With a game like this, you've got to put everything on the line," Samuel said. "We've been here four of the last five years. Two years we fell short, and then one year we fell short at the Super Bowl, it's kind of like, 'What is it going to take?' I feel like we have all the things that we need in this building from Jed (York), John (Lynch), Kyle (Shanahan) to all the players. I feel like it's all hands on deck, and we know what is at stake."

Below is the complete NFC Championship Game Status Report for Friday:

Status Report:

