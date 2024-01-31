Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️

"Me and Brock went to school together," Haliburton said. "We both started as freshmen, and that's somebody that I could really call a friend. To see what he's doing and succeeding the way that he is, that's really cool to see especially being from Iowa State, where it's not a school that's expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport. So it's cool to see my brother do well. From the moment that he started, I always was showing him nothing but love."