Presented by

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️

Jan 30, 2024 at 06:05 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions brought out plenty of celebrities and star entertainers such as Nate Smith, Luis Fonsi and JOURNEY to support the red and gold at Levi's® Stadium.

Athletes from across the professional sports world also showed love to the team around the NFC title game.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrated the 49ers in their journey to Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out the sports stars' love for the 49ers here:

Related Links

Thompson got the Bay Area fanbase hyped ahead of the NFL postseason contest. A day before the Lions-49ers matchup, the Warriors star arrived to the Chase Center for Golden State's game against the Los Angeles Lakers repping the red and gold.

Thompson pulled up to player arrivals on his bicycle wearing a patch-worked puffer jacket made out of 49ers jerseys customized by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The one-of-one design sported the number 49 with "Faithful" written on the back.

"Niner gang!" Thompson shouted out. "Y'all know what time it is. Niner Faithful. Look at this! Little nice collab. Dubs-Niners. C'mon now."

Pence brought the energy to Levi's® Stadium for the NFC Championship Game.

He rocked tight end George Kittle's jersey while cheering on the 49ers.

Following the 49ers NFC Championship Game win, Haliburton payed tribute to fellow Iowa State alumni - quarterback Brock Purdy. During the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship, Haliburton spoke about the concurring rise to success the former Cyclones are seeing in the professional sports world.

"Me and Brock went to school together," Haliburton said. "We both started as freshmen, and that's somebody that I could really call a friend. To see what he's doing and succeeding the way that he is, that's really cool to see especially being from Iowa State, where it's not a school that's expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport. So it's cool to see my brother do well. From the moment that he started, I always was showing him nothing but love."

49ers Faithful Bring Playoff Energy to the NFC Championship Game 📣 

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

TikTok Family The Aguilars
1 / 18

TikTok Family The Aguilars

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 18

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 18

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 18

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 18

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 18

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 18

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 18

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 18

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 18

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 18

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 18

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

After defeating the Washington Commanders, the 49ers were ecstatic to watch the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in order to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown Thanksgiving night performance is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame announced that 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will be inducted a member of their 2024 class of inductees.
news

Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared that pumpkin loaf may be the team's secret weapon to some of their best performances.
news

Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤

Country music star Zach Bryan partnered with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.
news

Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was recognized by We Are The Mighty as one of America's extraordinary military advocates of 2023.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Go All Out for Halloween 🎃

Take a look at some of the San Francisco 49ers Halloween costumes from 2022.
news

Off the Field: 49ers TEs and Friends Featured in NFL Rap Video 🎤

"The People's Tight End" George Kittle joined his teammates Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk for a lyrical tight end celebration.
Advertising