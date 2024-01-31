Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️

The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions brought out plenty of celebrities and star entertainers such as Nate Smith, Luis Fonsi and JOURNEY to support the red and gold at Levi's® Stadium.
Athletes from across the professional sports world also showed love to the team around the NFC title game.
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrated the 49ers in their journey to Super Bowl LVIII.
Check out the sports stars' love for the 49ers here:
Thompson got the Bay Area fanbase hyped ahead of the NFL postseason contest. A day before the Lions-49ers matchup, the Warriors star arrived to the Chase Center for Golden State's game against the Los Angeles Lakers repping the red and gold.
Thompson pulled up to player arrivals on his bicycle wearing a patch-worked puffer jacket made out of 49ers jerseys customized by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The one-of-one design sported the number 49 with "Faithful" written on the back.
"Niner gang!" Thompson shouted out. "Y'all know what time it is. Niner Faithful. Look at this! Little nice collab. Dubs-Niners. C'mon now."
Pence brought the energy to Levi's® Stadium for the NFC Championship Game.
He rocked tight end George Kittle's jersey while cheering on the 49ers.
Following the 49ers NFC Championship Game win, Haliburton payed tribute to fellow Iowa State alumni - quarterback Brock Purdy. During the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship, Haliburton spoke about the concurring rise to success the former Cyclones are seeing in the professional sports world.
"Me and Brock went to school together," Haliburton said. "We both started as freshmen, and that's somebody that I could really call a friend. To see what he's doing and succeeding the way that he is, that's really cool to see especially being from Iowa State, where it's not a school that's expected to have this much success at the professional level in any sport. So it's cool to see my brother do well. From the moment that he started, I always was showing him nothing but love."
