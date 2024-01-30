NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:28 - Recapping the 49ers NFC Championship Game win
- 3:00 - Highlighting the impact of the Faithful and home field advantage throughout the playoffs
- 4:00 - Detailing the game-changing moments of #DETvsSF
- 11:00 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's message to the team following the win
- 12:15 - Previewing Super Bowl LVIII vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
