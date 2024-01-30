NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Jan 29, 2024 at 05:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:28 - Recapping the 49ers NFC Championship Game win
  • 3:00 - Highlighting the impact of the Faithful and home field advantage throughout the playoffs
  • 4:00 - Detailing the game-changing moments of #DETvsSF
  • 11:00 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's message to the team following the win
  • 12:15 - Previewing Super Bowl LVIII vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Related Links

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-31 Win Over Lions  👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
2 / 18

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
7 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 18

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 18

WR Jauan Jennings

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson
11 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 18

S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 18

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
16 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 18

OL Jaylon Moore

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines, injury updates and key matchups to watch in the upcoming 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Divisional Round victory over the Packers and initial reactions to the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC Divisional Round opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and the takeaways from their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the timelines for return for several 49ers playmakers, the Bye week practice schedule and the NFLPA All-Pro team on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Regular Season Finale, Wild Card Matchups and 2024 Opponents | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Week 18 game vs. the Rams, NFC Wild Card matchups and 2024 opponents on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams and the team's plan to rest QB Brock Purdy and start Sam Darnold on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Kick Off 2024 with the No. 1 Seed, Approach for Week 18 vs. Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC-clinching weekend, injury updates and the team's approach to Week 18 vs. the Rams on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising