Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Larry Krueger:
- 1:40 - Krueger shares his thoughts on the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend
- 3:09 - Pallares recaps the 49ers-Packers postseason rivalry
- 4:55 - Discussing key takeaways from the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Game
- 6:35 - Pallares highlights the matchups between Packers QB Jordan Love vs. San Francisco's defense
- 7:35 - How rest could play a factor in the Divisional Round
- 9:25 - Krueger previews QB Brock Purdy's first postseason contest against Green Bay
