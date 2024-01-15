49ers Set to Host Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The wait is over, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend. The seventh-seeded Packers 48-32 upset of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys locked in the matchup which will take place on January 20 at 5:15pm PT. San Francisco was prepared to wait as late as Monday for the results of the final NFC Wild Card game to have their opponent set, instead the news came as early as possible following the outcome of the first NFC game of the weekend.
The Packers are the lowest-seeded team remaining in the conference and will travel to Levi's® Stadium for their first playoff matchup in The Bay since the NFC Championship Game in the 2019 season. The last time the 49ers and Packers went head-to-head in the postseason was in the NFC Division Round of the 2021 season. San Francisco won their most recent meeting 13-10 to punch their ticket to the conference championship.