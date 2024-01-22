Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the NFC Championship Game 🤩

Jan 22, 2024 at 03:05 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons took over social media. After securing a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco has now won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.

"We found a way to win," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the Divisional Round win. "I couldn't be more proud of the people in there and how they persevered."

Here's a list of some of the best posts from people around the league reacting to the 49ers advancing to the NFC Championship Game:

Related Links

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a series of fan events across the Bay Area and around the world to watch and celebrate the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Check out the team's fan events and get your tickets here.

