Greenlaw Makes Playoff History With Two INTs; Stats and Facts from #GBvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have won five-consecutive postseason games against the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco has advanced to the Conference Championship Game for the 17th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL during that span.
- The 49ers have advanced to the Conference Championship Game in three-consecutive seasons for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2011-13 seasons.
- The 49ers have won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 7-3 as head coach of the 49ers in the postseason, including a 3-0 record against Green Bay, and has reached the NFC Championship Game in each of his first four playoff appearances as head coach of the 49ers.
- Shanahan is the second coach in NFL history to earn a trip to the Conference Championship Game in each of his first four playoff appearances as a head coach. Former 49ers head coach George Seifert was the other, reaching the NFC Championship Game in each of his first five playoff appearances (1989-94).
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 23-of-39 passing attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown. His passing touchdown marked the fourth of his playoff career.
- Purdy is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons, joining quarterbacks Joe Flacco (2008-09), Ben Roethlisberger (2004-05), Mark Sanchez (2009-10) and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (2012-13).
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 17 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with seven receptions for 30 yards through the air. His rushing touchdowns give him five in his playoff career.
- McCaffrey's two touchdowns on the evening marked his first-career playoff game with two-or-more touchdowns.
- Saturday's game marked the fifth playoff game of McCaffrey's career. With 128 yards, from scrimmage and two touchdowns on the evening, McCaffrey became the fourth running back and the sixth player in NFL history to register 50-or-more yards from scrimmage and one-or-more touchdowns in each of their first five career playoff games.
- Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for a team-high 81 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown reception marked the second of his playoff career.
Defensive Highlights
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw registered eight tackles and two interceptions of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, marking the first two postseason interceptions of his career.
- Greenlaw's two interceptions of Love marked the first time that a 49ers player registered two interceptions in a playoff game since defensive back Eric Davis intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman twice in the NFC Championship Game in January of 1995.
- Greenlaw is also the first NFL linebacker to register two interceptions in a playoff game since St. Louis Rams linebacker Tommy Polley intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre twice in the NFC Divisional Round in January of 2002.
- Greenlaw's eight tackles on the evening give him 62 tackles in his playoff career, which are the fifth-most tackles by a 49ers player in the playoffs in franchise history.
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered seven tackles on the evening, giving him 71 tackles in his playoff career.
- Warner's 71 tackles in the playoffs are tied for the third-most in franchise history.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Jake Moody connected on one of his two field goal attempts and all three of his PATs.
- Moody's 52-yard field goal marked his first-career playoff field goal and the longest playoff field goal by a 49ers player since kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 50-yard field goal versus the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round game in January 2023.
- His 52-yard field goal is tied for the third-longest made field goal in the playoffs in franchise history.