Presented by

Greenlaw Makes Playoff History With Two INTs; Stats and Facts from #GBvsSF

Jan 22, 2024 at 10:30 AM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers have won five-consecutive postseason games against the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco has advanced to the Conference Championship Game for the 17th time since 1980, which is the most in the NFL during that span.
  • The 49ers have advanced to the Conference Championship Game in three-consecutive seasons for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2011-13 seasons.
  • The 49ers have won 37 playoff games, tying them with the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 7-3 as head coach of the 49ers in the postseason, including a 3-0 record against Green Bay, and has reached the NFC Championship Game in each of his first four playoff appearances as head coach of the 49ers.
  • Shanahan is the second coach in NFL history to earn a trip to the Conference Championship Game in each of his first four playoff appearances as a head coach. Former 49ers head coach George Seifert was the other, reaching the NFC Championship Game in each of his first five playoff appearances (1989-94).

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 23-of-39 passing attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown. His passing touchdown marked the fourth of his playoff career.
  • Purdy is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons, joining quarterbacks Joe Flacco (2008-09), Ben Roethlisberger (2004-05), Mark Sanchez (2009-10) and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (2012-13).
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 17 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with seven receptions for 30 yards through the air. His rushing touchdowns give him five in his playoff career.
  • McCaffrey's two touchdowns on the evening marked his first-career playoff game with two-or-more touchdowns.
  • Saturday's game marked the fifth playoff game of McCaffrey's career. With 128 yards, from scrimmage and two touchdowns on the evening, McCaffrey became the fourth running back and the sixth player in NFL history to register 50-or-more yards from scrimmage and one-or-more touchdowns in each of their first five career playoff games.
  • Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for a team-high 81 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown reception marked the second of his playoff career.

Defensive Highlights

  • Linebacker Dre Greenlaw registered eight tackles and two interceptions of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, marking the first two postseason interceptions of his career.
  • Greenlaw's two interceptions of Love marked the first time that a 49ers player registered two interceptions in a playoff game since defensive back Eric Davis intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman twice in the NFC Championship Game in January of 1995.
  • Greenlaw is also the first NFL linebacker to register two interceptions in a playoff game since St. Louis Rams linebacker Tommy Polley intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre twice in the NFC Divisional Round in January of 2002.
  • Greenlaw's eight tackles on the evening give him 62 tackles in his playoff career, which are the fifth-most tackles by a 49ers player in the playoffs in franchise history.
  • Linebacker Fred Warner registered seven tackles on the evening, giving him 71 tackles in his playoff career.
  • Warner's 71 tackles in the playoffs are tied for the third-most in franchise history.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 24-21 Win Over Packers 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
1 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy
2 / 24

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 24

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
4 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
5 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
6 / 24

DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
7 / 24

S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
9 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
10 / 24

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
11 / 24

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
12 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
13 / 24

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 24

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
16 / 24

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
18 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
20 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 24

S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Jake Moody connected on one of his two field goal attempts and all three of his PATs.
  • Moody's 52-yard field goal marked his first-career playoff field goal and the longest playoff field goal by a 49ers player since kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 50-yard field goal versus the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round game in January 2023.
  • His 52-yard field goal is tied for the third-longest made field goal in the playoffs in franchise history.

Related Content

news

NFL Firsts for Hawkins and Beal Jr.; Stats and Facts from #LARvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Kittle Eclipses 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SFvsWAS

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.
news

Purdy Throws Four TDs in Home State Start; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Aiyuk Reaches 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

McCaffrey Reaches 1K Rushing Yards, Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

49ers Storm Past the Jaguars; Stats and Facts from #SFvsJAX

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Stats and Facts from Defensive Lineman Chase Young's Career

Take a look at key stats from the career of the newest member of the San Francisco 49ers, defensive lineman Chase Young.
news

George Kittle Makes Franchise History; Stats and Facts from #CINvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

49ers Clash With the Vikings; Stats and Facts from #SFvsMIN

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Advertising