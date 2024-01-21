What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

Jan 20, 2024
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-21 at Levi's® Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Packers:

"Brock made some big plays in this game. He missed a couple, but leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, it's all you can ask for."

Shanahan on his takeaway from the Divisional Round win:

"We still found a way to win. I'm very proud of the guys in there. I thought that was as big of a mental challenge and just a character game as any game I've been a part of. When things aren't going how you want on offense, defense, special teams, the rain, guys slipping a lot, losing Deebo Samuel early, having to change some things with that and just some of the mistakes we made to overcome. It was a gut check for everybody and I couldn't be more proud of the people in there and how they persevere."

Shanahan on his message to the team postgame:

"I just told them how proud of them I was, they knew the deal. I didn't have to say much. We know that didn't go as clean as we wanted it to in all three phases. There wasn't one phase that was just like 'Man, we made that easy.' All three of the phases was a little bit, it felt like we were keeping both teams in the game… We got it done there at the end and then defense was back up. They had a couple times that they missed stuff, and they had to get it done on that last drive. They got it done when it mattered the most, and that's why we're sitting here with a win. We're going to sit here and watch these games tomorrow, find out who we're playing, and we're so excited for the next challenge."

Shanahan on Dre Greenlaw's big play ability:

"Being able to play today, he's been battling these two weeks trying to get back and get healthy for the game, he inspires the heck out of all of us. The way he runs, the way he hits, for him to make those plays, catching the ball when they send both to him. We'll put him on offense if he really wants to run with the ball that bad. He could definitely get down a lot sooner."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on having a comeback win:

"I think it was important... We're in the postseason now, so we were all like, 'This is it, this is our season.' For us to capitalize like that was huge – for all of us, for me as a quarterback and my confidence. We have too many good players on this team. So many players that are difference makers, we've got a great defense. For us to not find a way, it's not right. For us to finally have a game like this and pull through at the end was huge for all of us."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on battling through a close game:

"To be able to persevere through the adversity, have mature guys on the team who can strap up and go out there and find a way to get a win at the end, it's a sign of a good team."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the team's mood following the win:

"We feel exhausted. That took everything, took everyone. We knew it'd be a close game, that's a heck of a team. They gave us everything. This is the playoffs – we knew we had to find a way to win no matter what... It doesn't matter what type of game it is we can win in any way. That's a big time win right there by our team."

Tight end George Kittle on wide receiver Jauan Jennings stepping up in the contest:

"Jauan's wonderful. He's going to throw his body around to block. He catches everything that you throw at him, he runs the ball now, apparently. He made a bunch of good plays for us tonight... You want guys who just love the game and will do everything they can to help the team win... Jauan's just being Jauan, which is really fun for us."

Packers Quotes

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on being eliminated from the postseason by San Francisco:

"Well, I think anytime there's a finality to the season, it's always tough unless you're the last team standing. For us to lose this game certainly stings, and I'm sure it's going to sting for a long time. I told the guys part of the reason it stings so bad right now is we fully believed and fully expected to win this game."

Packers quarterback Jordan Love on going up against San Francisco in the playoffs:

"It's going to be tough to win a game going against a good offense when you're not putting up enough points like that."

