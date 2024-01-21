What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance against the Packers:

"Brock made some big plays in this game. He missed a couple, but leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, it's all you can ask for."

Shanahan on his takeaway from the Divisional Round win:

"We still found a way to win. I'm very proud of the guys in there. I thought that was as big of a mental challenge and just a character game as any game I've been a part of. When things aren't going how you want on offense, defense, special teams, the rain, guys slipping a lot, losing Deebo Samuel early, having to change some things with that and just some of the mistakes we made to overcome. It was a gut check for everybody and I couldn't be more proud of the people in there and how they persevere."

Shanahan on his message to the team postgame:

"I just told them how proud of them I was, they knew the deal. I didn't have to say much. We know that didn't go as clean as we wanted it to in all three phases. There wasn't one phase that was just like 'Man, we made that easy.' All three of the phases was a little bit, it felt like we were keeping both teams in the game… We got it done there at the end and then defense was back up. They had a couple times that they missed stuff, and they had to get it done on that last drive. They got it done when it mattered the most, and that's why we're sitting here with a win. We're going to sit here and watch these games tomorrow, find out who we're playing, and we're so excited for the next challenge."

Shanahan on Dre Greenlaw's big play ability: