Wishnowsky is a proud girl-dad, and the birth of his daughter comes with a remarkable football story.

His wife, Maddie, gave birth to their first child, Bowie, the night before the 49ers Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Maddie as a "trooper" and Wishnowsky as a "total mess" leading up to the birth of their daughter. The punter returned home for just a few hours of sleep before he boarded a private jet in San Jose around 2 a.m., which was eight hours before kickoff.

He successfully entered fatherhood and made it in time to join his teammates for the NFC matchup.

"It's all a bit of a blur," Wishnowsky said. "I don't remember too much from the game, but I was pretty ecstatic... I got to see Bowie be born and then I just sort of was a spectator, had a few holds and watched the boys win."