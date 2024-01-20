The San Francisco 49ers Australian-born punter Mitch Wishnowsky, known as the "Boomin' Onion," has recorded an outstanding 2023 season.
Wishnowsky has notched a career-high 47.69 yards per punt, a longest punt of 67 yards (second-highest of his career) and only two touchbacks (tied for lowest in his career). Fifty percent of his punts have been downed inside the opponent's 20 yard line and he's recorded a 3.8 percent touchback rate.
"Mitch is huge," Shanahan said. "He's been really good."
