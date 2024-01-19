Saweetie, P-Lo and 49ers Collaborate to Drop New Anthem 'Do It For The Bay'

Jan 19, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers playoff run, Saweetie and P-Lo are releasing their new song "Do It For The Bay," developed in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers. The San Francisco 49ers are proud to join forces with Bay Area artists Saweetie and P-Lo whose careers have gained national acclaim while maintaining a strong connection to their community.

"We're grateful to iconic Bay Area artists and 49ers Faithful, Saweetie and P-Lo, for creating a song that celebrates our team and gives The Faithful a new song for their gameday soundtracks," said Allie Dicken, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for the San Francisco 49ers. "We're lucky to be based in a region that is thriving with talent, diversity, and innovation, and excited that Saweetie and P-Lo were able to capture those values in this new anthem for The Bay."

Santa Clara born and Grammy nominated Saweetie said, "I'm excited to share our new 49ers single designed to hype up the team and The Faithful for this playoffs run! I want to thank the 49ers organization for this opportunity. Shout out to P-Lo for doing what he does. I love that we were able to collaborate and make something that's so Bay-triotic, as P-Lo would say."

Bay Area rapper, producer, and patron to local sports teams P-Lo said, "Big thanks to the 49ers for their commitment to bridging sports and Bay Area culture. I've been wanting to release music with Saweetie and with both of us being die-hard 49ers fans, this a great opportunity to come together and show our pride for The Bay."

The song includes homages to the 49ers and the Faithful, and serves as a new rallying song for the region at an important moment for the organization. In addition, P-Lo's outfit for the music video was provided entirely by Levi's®, a call back to the 49ers home at Levi's® Stadium.

"Do It For The Bay" is available on streaming platforms like Spotify, including the 49ers Official Spotify profile. The music video can be viewed here.

Related Content

news

Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reflected on his first playoff run with the team and how he is leaning on that experience in 2023.
news

Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Broadcast and stream info for the San Francisco 49ers playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice at full capacity for the first time since the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers locker room discussed the value of home field advantage and the Faithful's support through the 2023 playoffs.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Make Playoff Debut as No. 2 Team

The San Francisco 49ers remain the top-ranked NFC contender headed into their NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, presented by SAP.
news

49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond as they gear up for the highly anticipated 2023 NFC Divisional Round matchup.
news

49ers Set to Host Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round following the Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups

As the top seed in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the lowest-seeded team left following Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Brandon Aiyuk Talks Bye Week Intensity, Jauan Jennings Return

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discussed navigating the Bye week and the return of Jauan Jennings. 
