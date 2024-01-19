Saweetie, P-Lo and 49ers Collaborate to Drop New Anthem 'Do It For The Bay'

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers playoff run, Saweetie and P-Lo are releasing their new song "Do It For The Bay," developed in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers. The San Francisco 49ers are proud to join forces with Bay Area artists Saweetie and P-Lo whose careers have gained national acclaim while maintaining a strong connection to their community.

"We're grateful to iconic Bay Area artists and 49ers Faithful, Saweetie and P-Lo, for creating a song that celebrates our team and gives The Faithful a new song for their gameday soundtracks," said Allie Dicken, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for the San Francisco 49ers. "We're lucky to be based in a region that is thriving with talent, diversity, and innovation, and excited that Saweetie and P-Lo were able to capture those values in this new anthem for The Bay."

Santa Clara born and Grammy nominated Saweetie said, "I'm excited to share our new 49ers single designed to hype up the team and The Faithful for this playoffs run! I want to thank the 49ers organization for this opportunity. Shout out to P-Lo for doing what he does. I love that we were able to collaborate and make something that's so Bay-triotic, as P-Lo would say."

Bay Area rapper, producer, and patron to local sports teams P-Lo said, "Big thanks to the 49ers for their commitment to bridging sports and Bay Area culture. I've been wanting to release music with Saweetie and with both of us being die-hard 49ers fans, this a great opportunity to come together and show our pride for The Bay."

The song includes homages to the 49ers and the Faithful, and serves as a new rallying song for the region at an important moment for the organization. In addition, P-Lo's outfit for the music video was provided entirely by Levi's®, a call back to the 49ers home at Levi's® Stadium.