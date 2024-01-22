49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers announced another series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond ahead of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. First, to build excitement on the eve of the game, the 49ers will host a fan rally in San Jose on Saturday, January 27th presented by Ticketmaster. Then, on the day of the game, local fans in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, as well as fans abroad in Mexico and the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to come together to watch the 49ers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28th, thanks to Bay Area presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light, Mexico presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino, and UK presenting sponsor Avery Dennison.
Fan rally attendees are invited for a pre-game celebration with fellow Faithful where they can access 49ers swag and team memorabilia and enter a drawing to win additional prizes. Attendees will each be granted one complimentary entrée and beverage.
Game day watch party attendees will be treated to an authentic Levi's® Stadium atmosphere and interactive activities including fan chants, scoring songs, prize drawings, and giveaways at the conclusion of each quarter. Attendees will be able to order food and beverages from a special game day menu while watching the game broadcast on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.
San Jose Fan Rally Presented by Ticketmaster
- The Plex
- 800 Embedded Way, San Jose, CA 95138
- Saturday, January 27, 1-4pm PT
- Ticket Link
San Jose Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light
- San Pedro Social
- 163 W Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA
- Sunday January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
- Ticket Link
San Francisco Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light
- MoMo's
- 760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
- Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
- Ticket Link
Oakland Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light
- Plank
- 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607
- Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
- Ticket Link
Mexico City Watch Party Presented by Foliatti Casino
- PG BBQ Warehouse
- Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
- Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10pm CST
- Ticket Link
Monterrey Watch Party Presented by Foliatti Casino
- Foliatti Casino Mitras
- Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.
- Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10pm CST
- Ticket Link
Leeds Watch Party Presented by Avery Dennison
- BOX - Leeds City Centre
- 15 Infirmary St. Leeds Ls1 2JS, United Kingdom
- Sunday, January 28, 9:30pm-1am BST
- Ticket Link
*All times are local
"These events open doors for our dedicated fans, whether they're in the Bay Area, Mexico, or the UK, to engage in the gameday experience together," said Nick Clarke, 49ers Senior Manager of Fan Engagement. "Together, we celebrate the team's ascent to the NFC Championship, fostering a global community that crosses geographic lines, bound by our collective love for this team."
Fans must register for free tickets at the links above. Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first-come first-serve. All ages are welcome.
Additional details can be found at https://www.49ers.com/playoffs/.