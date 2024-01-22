49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 NFC Championship Game

Jan 22, 2024 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced another series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond ahead of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. First, to build excitement on the eve of the game, the 49ers will host a fan rally in San Jose on Saturday, January 27th presented by Ticketmaster. Then, on the day of the game, local fans in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, as well as fans abroad in Mexico and the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to come together to watch the 49ers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28th, thanks to Bay Area presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light, Mexico presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino, and UK presenting sponsor Avery Dennison.

Fan rally attendees are invited for a pre-game celebration with fellow Faithful where they can access 49ers swag and team memorabilia and enter a drawing to win additional prizes. Attendees will each be granted one complimentary entrée and beverage.

Game day watch party attendees will be treated to an authentic Levi's® Stadium atmosphere and interactive activities including fan chants, scoring songs, prize drawings, and giveaways at the conclusion of each quarter. Attendees will be able to order food and beverages from a special game day menu while watching the game broadcast on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

San Jose Fan Rally Presented by Ticketmaster

  • The Plex
  • 800 Embedded Way, San Jose, CA 95138
  • Saturday, January 27, 1-4pm PT
  • Ticket Link

San Jose Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • San Pedro Social
  • 163 W Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA
  • Sunday January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
  • Ticket Link

San Francisco Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • MoMo's
  • 760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
  • Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
  • Ticket Link

Oakland Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light

  • Plank
  • 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607
  • Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8pm PT
  • Ticket Link

Mexico City Watch Party Presented by Foliatti Casino

  • PG BBQ Warehouse
  • Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
  • Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10pm CST
  • Ticket Link

Monterrey Watch Party Presented by Foliatti Casino

  • Foliatti Casino Mitras
  • Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.
  • Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10pm CST
  • Ticket Link

Leeds Watch Party Presented by Avery Dennison

  • BOX - Leeds City Centre
  • 15 Infirmary St. Leeds Ls1 2JS, United Kingdom
  • Sunday, January 28, 9:30pm-1am BST
  • Ticket Link

*All times are local

"These events open doors for our dedicated fans, whether they're in the Bay Area, Mexico, or the UK, to engage in the gameday experience together," said Nick Clarke, 49ers Senior Manager of Fan Engagement. "Together, we celebrate the team's ascent to the NFC Championship, fostering a global community that crosses geographic lines, bound by our collective love for this team." 

Fans must register for free tickets at the links above. Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first-come first-serve. All ages are welcome. 

Additional details can be found at https://www.49ers.com/playoffs/.

Related Content

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the NFC Championship Game 🤩

Following the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers, players, celebrities, national outlets and more took to social media to celebrate the team's trip to the Conference Championship.
news

49ers Set to Host Lions in the NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game following their 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the NFC Divisional Round

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love and more had to say following the NFC Divisional Round contest.
news

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship with Win Over Packers; 6 Takeaways from #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Dre Greenlaw, George Odum Active vs. Packers; Inactives for #GBvsSF

LB Dre Greenlaw was cleared to play in the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Broadcast and stream info for the San Francisco 49ers playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Know Before You Go: 49ers vs. Packers Event Guide (Divisional Round)

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers for the Divisional Round at Levi's® Stadium on January 20, 2024 at 5:15 PM PT.
news

What the 49ers and Packers Are Saying Ahead of the Divisional Round Matchup 

See what Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Matt LeFleur, Jordan Love and more had to say heading into their NFC Divisional Round matchup. 
news

Saweetie, P-Lo and 49ers Collaborate to Drop New Anthem 'Do It For The Bay'

Bay Area born and award-winning artists Saweetie and P-Lo collaborate on new song "Do It For The Bay" with support from San Francisco 49ers.
news

Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reflected on his first playoff run with the team and how he is leaning on that experience in 2023.
Advertising