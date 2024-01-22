49ers Announce Details for Fan Events for 2023 NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers announced another series of fan events across the Bay Area and beyond ahead of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. First, to build excitement on the eve of the game, the 49ers will host a fan rally in San Jose on Saturday, January 27th presented by Ticketmaster. Then, on the day of the game, local fans in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, as well as fans abroad in Mexico and the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to come together to watch the 49ers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28th, thanks to Bay Area presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light, Mexico presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino, and UK presenting sponsor Avery Dennison.