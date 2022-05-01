Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 07:00 PM

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers added nine new players to their roster.

Through Rounds 2-7, the 49ers selected:

No. 61: DL Drake Jackson, USC

No. 93: RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

No. 105: WR Danny Gray, SMU

No. 134: OL Spencer Burford, UTSA

No. 172: CB Samuel Womack, Toledo

No. 187: OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

No. 220: DL Kalia Davis, UCF

No. 221: DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

No. 262: QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

"Needless to say, we're incredibly excited with our day today (Day 2). I think it was incredibly productive," general manager John Lynch said. "We're not used to sitting back and waiting. It was tough but I'm glad we did because it allowed us to make these picks today."

Take a look at how 49ers players, universities around the country, NFL media and more reacted to the 49ers 2022 draft picks:

