Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers added nine new players to their roster.
Through Rounds 2-7, the 49ers selected:
No. 61: DL Drake Jackson, USC
No. 93: RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
No. 105: WR Danny Gray, SMU
No. 134: OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
No. 172: CB Samuel Womack, Toledo
No. 187: OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
No. 220: DL Kalia Davis, UCF
No. 221: DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
No. 262: QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State
"Needless to say, we're incredibly excited with our day today (Day 2). I think it was incredibly productive," general manager John Lynch said. "We're not used to sitting back and waiting. It was tough but I'm glad we did because it allowed us to make these picks today."
Take a look at how 49ers players, universities around the country, NFL media and more reacted to the 49ers 2022 draft picks:
Big A looking nice!! Welcome to the squad @The99Athlete 🤙🏻🔥 @arikarmstead — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 30, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers pick USC Edge Drake Jackson at No. 61 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
Speed and playmaking ability. They'll make some noise for sure. Go @49ers — Jesse Sapolu (@jessesapolu) April 30, 2022
Just when I think I'm out, John Lynch pulls me back in.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022
Drake Jackson's got bounce 🐰👀 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 30, 2022
Drake Jackson on when the 49ers called him to pick him: “It felt like I walked outside of my body. I couldn’t believe it. My whole life has been dedicated to this moment."— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2022
The 61st pick is in. @The99Athlete is heading to the @49ers! #USCtotheNFL #NFLDraft #FightOn✌️ — USC Football (@USC_FB) April 30, 2022
.@the99athlete is heading up north! LA ➡️ SF #USCtotheNFL #NFLDraft #FightOn✌️ — USC Football (@USC_FB) April 30, 2022
Drake Jackson's celebration after the #49ers selected him with the 61st pick last night is legendary ❤️💛 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 30, 2022
@DrDisrespect king 👑 THE TWO TIME!!!! — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 30, 2022
I love this fit for TDP. Go watch all the success he had in gap scheme runs in 2021. In the #Florida game he had a #LSU record 287 yds, and 3 TD's. He had 36 attempts that day and it was mostly gap scheme runs (power/counter). He'll thrive in the #49ers run system. #NFLDraft — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) April 30, 2022
On my way to the #NFLDraft — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) April 29, 2022
#FTTB Let’s Work!!!— Danny Gray (@DGray_5) April 30, 2022
Bay Area legend in the making. @DGray_5 🤝 @49ers #PonyUpDallas | #SMU2NFL | #NFLDraft — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) April 30, 2022
👋🏾 It's time — Danny Gray (@DGray_5) April 30, 2022
So incredibly proud of you, @DGray_5! #PonyUpDallas | #SMU2NFL | #NFLdraft — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) April 30, 2022
Incredible player. Incredible story. Incredible future. @49ers fans, take a look at what you're getting in @DGray_5 💯#PonyUpDallas | #SMU2NFL | #NFLDraft — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) April 30, 2022
HC Kyle Shanahan to @DGray_5:— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) April 30, 2022
“You’ve got the #1 trait we were looking for … SPEED.” #PonyUpDallas | #SMU2NFL | #NFLDraft
OK, new 49ers O-lineman Spencer Burford is just disrespectful at this point — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2022
In the 4th round of the #NFLDraft, the @49ers select @SpencerB74 Congratulations Spencer! #FTTB #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) April 30, 2022
🚨DRAFTED🚨— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 30, 2022
🚨DRAFTED🚨 UTSA OL Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) was picked by the San Francisco @49ers with the 29th selection of the fourth round (No. 134 overall) in the #2022NFLDraft on Saturday. #BuiltByUTSA | #BirdsUp 🤙 — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 30, 2022
#BuiltByUTSA | #BirdsUp 🤙 — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 30, 2022
🚨THE PICK IS IN🚨— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 30, 2022
🚨THE PICK IS IN🚨 The San Francisco @49ers have selected UTSA OL Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) with the 29th pick in Round 4 of the #2022NFLDraft! #BuiltByUTSA | #BirdsUp 🤙 — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) April 30, 2022
Yessir 💯 D to the Bay connection — Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) April 30, 2022
Some footage of new 49ers nickelback Samuel Womack, who consistently was near the top of national rankings in pass breakups — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 30, 2022
🔒 it down then Wo!! @49ers got a good one 🔥#RocketsInTheNFL | #FTTB — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) April 30, 2022
🚀🚀🚀 In the 5th round with the 172th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the @49ers select Toledo's @SamW0mack! @ToledoFB | #MACtion — #MACtion (@MACSports) April 30, 2022
Agent 0️⃣ to the Bay ‼️— Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) April 30, 2022
Congrats to @SamW0mack 🤞#NFLDraft | #RocketsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/MmwRexdhRn
Grateful for the opportunity! Can't wait to get to work in the Bay! — Nick Zakelj (@Nick_Zakelj31) April 30, 2022
I’m blessed man! Let’s get to work! #FTTB— KD (@KaliaDavis20) April 30, 2022
Kalia Davis is Bay Bound‼️ @KaliaDavis20 ➡️ @49ers #BuiltByUCF ⚔️ #NFLDraft — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 30, 2022
You're getting a BEAST @49ers 😤 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 30, 2022
Happy Valley to the Bay‼️ @TCF5_ is heading to the @49ers 👊#WeAre | #NFLDraft — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 30, 2022
🗣️ @CoachJFranklin — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 30, 2022
Congratulations Tariq! You've earned this opportunity. Continue to chase your dreams & compete each & every day. #WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 30, 2022
Introducing... Mr. Irrelevant!— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
With the final pick of the 2022 #NFLDraft, the @49ers
Another Cyclone gets the call‼️— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 30, 2022
Congrats to @brockpurdy13 as he heads to the @49ers!
