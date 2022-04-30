49ers Select DB Tariq Castro-Fields with No. 221 Pick in 2022 Draft

With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields from Penn State.
Making 30 starts at cornerback, Castro-Fields played in 52 collegiate-career games, recording 138 tackles (93 solo), 10 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Castro-Fields was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media of Penn State Football. He accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, earned the Quarterback Club Award at Penn State's end-of-year banquet and was selected for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preseason Big Board.