49ers Select QB Brock Purdy with the No. 262 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

In his senior year at Iowa State, Purdy earned AP First Team All-Big 12 honors. He started all 13 games, breaking his own school record and ranked fifth nationally in completion percentage (71.7).

The quarterback was the only player in the FBS to have four games completing over 80 percent of his passes (minimum 20 attempts). He completed 292 passes for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns, tying for third on Iowa State Football’s single-season list and led the Big 12 in passing yards per game (245.2) in 2021.