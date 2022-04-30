49ers Select CB Samuel Womack with the No. 172 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

With San Francisco's fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected cornerback Samuel Womack from Toledo.

Womack is a 5-foot-9, 189-pound corner who ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash. In Toledo, Womack led the MAC in passes defensed in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He also led the team in interceptions in his 2021 season.

According to Toledo Football, the cornerback was a preseason All-MAC selection by Athlon and Phil Steele, on the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back and on the watch list for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

