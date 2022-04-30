49ers Select WR Danny Gray with the No. 105 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Danny Gray from Southern Methodist University.
Gray started all 10 games played as a Mustang and registered 49 catches for a team-leading 803 yards (8th in the AAC) and nine touchdowns (3rd in the AAC).
He averaged 80.3 yards per game, 16.4 yards per carry and 4.9 receptions per game, leading the team with 843 all-purpose yards in his senior year.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described the receiver as "a top playmaker for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field. His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath."