49ers Select WR Danny Gray with the No. 105 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:42 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

With San Francisco's third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Danny Gray from Southern Methodist University.

Gray started all 10 games played as a Mustang and registered 49 catches for a team-leading 803 yards (8th in the AAC) and nine touchdowns (3rd in the AAC).

He averaged 80.3 yards per game, 16.4 yards per carry and 4.9 receptions per game, leading the team with 843 all-purpose yards in his senior year.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described the receiver as "a top playmaker for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field. His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath."

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Three Players on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Resumen del Segundo Día Del NFL Draft 2022 Para los 49ers

Este viernes, en total los 49ers tuvieron tres selecciones, una en la segunda ronda y dos en la tercera.

news

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 49ers own six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 3.

news

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

A comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2022 draft class.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al WR Danny Gray con el Pick 105 del NFL Draft 2022

Si algo hay que no se le puede enseñar a un deportista es la velocidad y San Francisco eligió al receptor abierto de SMU, Danny Gray, con la segunda de dos selecciones que tenían los 49ers en la tercera ronda.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan RB Tyrion Davis-Price con Pick 93 del NFL Draft 2022

Los San Francisco 49ers ahora en la tercera ronda decidieron agregar una pieza más al juego terrestre con el corredor Tyrion Davis-Price de LSU.

news

49ers Select Tyrion Davis-Price with the No. 93 Pick in the 2022 Draft

With the No. 93 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected RB Tyrion Davis-Price from LSU.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al Drake Jackson con el Pick 61 del Draft

San Francisco decidió reforzar la defensa con su primera selección en el NFL Draft 2022.

news

49ers Select DL Drake Jackson with the No. 61 Pick in the 2022 Draft

With the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected DL Drake Jackson from USC.

news

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 49ers own three picks in Rounds 2-3. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 2.

news

Cómo Ver el Draft 2022 de la NFL: Una Guía para los Fieles Mexicanos

Descubre cómo ver el Draft 2022 de la NFL y mantente actualizado con las últimas noticias y eventos de los 49ers.

Advertising