49ers Select OL Spencer Burford with the No. 134 Pick in 2022 Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected offensive lineman Spencer Burford from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Burford was a first-team All-Conference USA pick on the offensive line in his 2021 season, also earning a start at left tackle for the American Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

On the offensive line, Burford helped pave the way for an offense that set school records for total yards (6,146), total yards per game (439), passing yards (3,577), passing yards per game (255.5), points scored (516) and points per game (36.9). He allowed only two sacks and one quarterback hit in 420 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Burford as a "long-armed guard/tackle prospect who is fueled by energy and athletic ability. Burford has the foot quickness and agility teams are looking for as a move blocker… Burford's physical traits and positional flexibility give him a head start in chasing a roster spot."

