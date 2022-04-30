49ers Select DL Drake Jackson with the No. 61 Pick in the 2022 Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 06:27 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

With San Francisco's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Drake Jackson from the University of Southern California.

As a Trojan, Jackson appeared in 28 games, with 26 starts, and recorded 103 tackles, including 25 for losses, 12.5 sacks, 4 deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble.

Jackson was a quarterfinalist for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy and made the All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team.

