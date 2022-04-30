49ers Select DL Drake Jackson with the No. 61 Pick in the 2022 Draft

With San Francisco's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Drake Jackson from the University of Southern California.
As a Trojan, Jackson appeared in 28 games, with 26 starts, and recorded 103 tackles, including 25 for losses, 12.5 sacks, 4 deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble.
Jackson was a quarterfinalist for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy and made the All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team.