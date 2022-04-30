49ers Select OL Nick Zakelj with the No. 187 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected offensive lineman Nick Zakelj from Fordham University.
Zakelj was a 2021 team captain and a leader of the Fordham offensive line. He earned All-Patriot League honors the past three years, a 2020-21 First Team All-Patriot League selection and was named Academic All-Patriot League in 2020-21, according to Fordham Football.
In his senior season, Zakelj helped the Fordham offense lead the Patriot League in scoring, averaging 31.7 points per game. The Fordham offense also led the league and was 14th in the NCAA FCS in total offense (433.3 yards per game). The lineman stands at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds.