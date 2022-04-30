49ers Select DL Kalia Davis with the No. 220 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Kalia Davis from the University of Central Florida.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 301 pounds, Davis started in UCF's first five games of the 2021 season. He recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack, with three quarterback pressures in just five games.

Davis was named an AAC Defensive Player of the Week and earned preseason third-team all-conference honors from Phil Steele and Athlon.