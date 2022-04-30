49ers Select Tyrion Davis-Price with the No. 93 Pick in the 2022 Draft

With San Francisco's second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected running back Tyrion Davis-Price from Louisiana State University.
LSU Football described the running back as a "downhill runner with excellent balance that has the ability to navigate through traffic and beat a defender to the edge."
Davis-Price was one of the top running backs in the SEC as a junior in 2021. He capped his three-year career with 1,744 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best season as a junior with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.
He appeared in 36 games with 16 starts with a career average of 4.6 yards per carry. Davis-Price, a Baton Rouge native, set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators.