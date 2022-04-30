49ers Select Tyrion Davis-Price with the No. 93 Pick in the 2022 Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:13 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

With San Francisco's second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected running back Tyrion Davis-Price from Louisiana State University.

LSU Football described the running back as a "downhill runner with excellent balance that has the ability to navigate through traffic and beat a defender to the edge."

Davis-Price was one of the top running backs in the SEC as a junior in 2021. He capped his three-year career with 1,744 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best season as a junior with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

He appeared in 36 games with 16 starts with a career average of 4.6 yards per carry. Davis-Price, a Baton Rouge native, set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Three Players on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Resumen del Segundo Día Del NFL Draft 2022 Para los 49ers

Este viernes, en total los 49ers tuvieron tres selecciones, una en la segunda ronda y dos en la tercera.

news

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 49ers own six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 3.

news

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

A comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2022 draft class.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al WR Danny Gray con el Pick 105 del NFL Draft 2022

Si algo hay que no se le puede enseñar a un deportista es la velocidad y San Francisco eligió al receptor abierto de SMU, Danny Gray, con la segunda de dos selecciones que tenían los 49ers en la tercera ronda.

news

49ers Select WR Danny Gray with the No. 105 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the No. 105 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected WR Danny Gray from SMU.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan RB Tyrion Davis-Price con Pick 93 del NFL Draft 2022

Los San Francisco 49ers ahora en la tercera ronda decidieron agregar una pieza más al juego terrestre con el corredor Tyrion Davis-Price de LSU.

news

Los 49ers Seleccionan al Drake Jackson con el Pick 61 del Draft

San Francisco decidió reforzar la defensa con su primera selección en el NFL Draft 2022.

news

49ers Select DL Drake Jackson with the No. 61 Pick in the 2022 Draft

With the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected DL Drake Jackson from USC.

news

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 49ers own three picks in Rounds 2-3. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 2.

news

Cómo Ver el Draft 2022 de la NFL: Una Guía para los Fieles Mexicanos

Descubre cómo ver el Draft 2022 de la NFL y mantente actualizado con las últimas noticias y eventos de los 49ers.

Advertising