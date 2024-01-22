Greenlaw, Williams and Feliciano Record Top PFF Grades in #GBvsSF

Top Offensive Performers: T Trent Williams and OL Jon Feliciano

Williams emerged from the 49ers 2023 playoff debut as the top-rated offensive performer behind wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who played just nine snaps due to a couple early injuries. The 49ers tackle earned an 83.5 overall grade for his 63 snaps against the Packers, allowing just a hit, a hurry and two pressures on quarterback Brock Purdy. The next highest graded offensive player was another offensive lineman, Jon Feliciano, who got the start at right guard. Feliciano recorded a 79.9 weekly grade which marks his fourth-best single-week performance of the 2023 campaign. Williams and Feliciano were critical pieces of a successful outing by the O-Line versus the Packers that allowed just one sack on the night.

Top Defensive Performer: LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw's 89.9 overall grade against Green Bay marks the linebacker's highest weekly grade of the 2023 season. He topped all San Francisco's defensive performers in the Divisional Round game for his 67 snaps of work. Greenlaw notched two interceptions of Love making him the first 49ers player with two picks in a playoff game since defensive back Erik Davis intercepted former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman in the NFC Championship Game of the 1994 season. He was targeted a total of eight times, allowing just six receptions for 25 yards, and recorded eight total tackles.