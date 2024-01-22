Greenlaw, Williams and Feliciano Record Top PFF Grades in #GBvsSF

Jan 22, 2024 at 01:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to their fourth NFC Championship Game in the last five seasons with a 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Saturday's clash turned into a fourth quarter thriller that was ultimately decided by a San Francisco 12-play, 69-yard touchdown scoring drive and interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love by linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the final six minutes of the game. The 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in the conference championship following their 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Before we turn the page on the NFC Divisional Round, let's highlight the top performers from the 49ers most recent playoff contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top-graded performers include Greenlaw, left tackle Trent Williams and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.

Here's a breakdown of the weekly grades from the NFC Divisional Round:

Top Offensive Performers: T Trent Williams and OL Jon Feliciano

Williams emerged from the 49ers 2023 playoff debut as the top-rated offensive performer behind wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who played just nine snaps due to a couple early injuries. The 49ers tackle earned an 83.5 overall grade for his 63 snaps against the Packers, allowing just a hit, a hurry and two pressures on quarterback Brock Purdy. The next highest graded offensive player was another offensive lineman, Jon Feliciano, who got the start at right guard. Feliciano recorded a 79.9 weekly grade which marks his fourth-best single-week performance of the 2023 campaign. Williams and Feliciano were critical pieces of a successful outing by the O-Line versus the Packers that allowed just one sack on the night.

Top Defensive Performer: LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw's 89.9 overall grade against Green Bay marks the linebacker's highest weekly grade of the 2023 season. He topped all San Francisco's defensive performers in the Divisional Round game for his 67 snaps of work. Greenlaw notched two interceptions of Love making him the first 49ers player with two picks in a playoff game since defensive back Erik Davis intercepted former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman in the NFC Championship Game of the 1994 season. He was targeted a total of eight times, allowing just six receptions for 25 yards, and recorded eight total tackles.

"49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw will get his fair share of praise for his performance, and quite rightly so, as he picked off Jordan Love twice in the game," the PFF staff wrote. "The veteran racked up nine solo tackles and three defensive stops and was frequently the first defender to the ball carrier."

