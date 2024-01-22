Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:22 - Breaking down the 49ers Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers
- 5:01 - Highlighting LB Dre Greenlaw's two interception game
- 6:45 - Taking a closer look at how the 49ers have advanced to the Conference Championship Game in three-consecutive seasons
- 8:33 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's takeaways from the Divisional Round win
- 9:09 - Previewing the NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions
