Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Jan 22, 2024 at 11:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:22 - Breaking down the 49ers Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers
  • 5:01 - Highlighting LB Dre Greenlaw's two interception game
  • 6:45 - Taking a closer look at how the 49ers have advanced to the Conference Championship Game in three-consecutive seasons
  • 8:33 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's takeaways from the Divisional Round win
  • 9:09 - Previewing the NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions

Related Links

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 24-21 Win Over Packers 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
1 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy
2 / 24

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 24

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
4 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
5 / 24

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
6 / 24

DL Arik Armstead, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
7 / 24

S George Odum, WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
9 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
10 / 24

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner
11 / 24

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams
12 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
13 / 24

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 24

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
16 / 24

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
18 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
20 / 24

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 24

S George Odum, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC Divisional Round opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and the takeaways from their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the timelines for return for several 49ers playmakers, the Bye week practice schedule and the NFLPA All-Pro team on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Regular Season Finale, Wild Card Matchups and 2024 Opponents | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Week 18 game vs. the Rams, NFC Wild Card matchups and 2024 opponents on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams and the team's plan to rest QB Brock Purdy and start Sam Darnold on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Kick Off 2024 with the No. 1 Seed, Approach for Week 18 vs. Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC-clinching weekend, injury updates and the team's approach to Week 18 vs. the Rams on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Commanders Week 17 Matchup and Roster Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 game vs. the Washington Commanders, Patrick Wills' HOF finalist selection and roster updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Conference Standings and Week 17 Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers postseason positioning, the latest NFL power rankings and team injury updates following their Christmas night loss on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, in this matchup breakdown with Larry Krueger on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising