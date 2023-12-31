What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following Week 17

Quarterback Brock Purdy on becoming the 49ers single-season passing yards leader:

"It's an honor. To be able to come into an organization with the rich history that this place has and to be able to break a record like that – the human side of it is like, cool. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that, it's pretty cool. But man, I've got to say, it's a testament to the team that I have around me. The dudes that I get to throw the ball to, the guys on defense, special teams, our coaches, the organization, I mean everything's been so good for me to come in. They've allowed me to have success. It's a testament to everybody around me, I'm very thankful."

Purdy on the team's home field advantage throughout the postseason:

"It's huge. I think we have the best fan base in the NFL. If we're on the road, they show up and travel, but to be home is huge for us. To be able to play and perform in front of our own home fan base and the Faithful, it's going to be special for us. We're excited and we're going to take it one day at a time."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on how the team finds success on offense:

"It's everybody. Each and every play, it takes 11 guys on every single play, especially the way that we play offense. And it takes a great quarterback and a coaching staff that is able to dial it up for us at any moment. It takes a group for anything to happen that's special in this sport, and so far we've done that."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's performance in Week 17: