What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 27-10 at FedEx Field in Week 17. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on bouncing back against the Commanders:
"I was real proud of the guys today, because it was a tough week. I think it was more about the emotions of last week, whenever you have a big game like that and it's just it's so exciting to play on Christmas in front of everyone, those two teams with their records, it's just the emotions for everybody. It was huge and you're tired from that. It takes a while to get everyone back going again, not just physically, but also mentally... I talked to the players a lot about it but you never know how they're going to be until gameday. I was just pumped that they went out, didn't worry about anything else and found a way to win today."
Quarterback Brock Purdy on becoming the 49ers single-season passing yards leader:
"It's an honor. To be able to come into an organization with the rich history that this place has and to be able to break a record like that – the human side of it is like, cool. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that, it's pretty cool. But man, I've got to say, it's a testament to the team that I have around me. The dudes that I get to throw the ball to, the guys on defense, special teams, our coaches, the organization, I mean everything's been so good for me to come in. They've allowed me to have success. It's a testament to everybody around me, I'm very thankful."
Purdy on the team's home field advantage throughout the postseason:
"It's huge. I think we have the best fan base in the NFL. If we're on the road, they show up and travel, but to be home is huge for us. To be able to play and perform in front of our own home fan base and the Faithful, it's going to be special for us. We're excited and we're going to take it one day at a time."
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on how the team finds success on offense:
"It's everybody. Each and every play, it takes 11 guys on every single play, especially the way that we play offense. And it takes a great quarterback and a coaching staff that is able to dial it up for us at any moment. It takes a group for anything to happen that's special in this sport, and so far we've done that."
Linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's performance in Week 17:
"This is the NFL. At the end of the day, you've got to come out and you've got to earn a win. I think we earned it. The first half was a little sloppy, I think second we cleaned things up and we got after it. Those two takeaways were big by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. So we've just got to continue to find ways to get better."
Commanders Quotes
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on defending the 49ers in Week 17:
"This is one of the better running teams in the league. You try to contain it and keep it inside and not let them stretch you because their backs have great vision, make good decisions on their cut backs and we were trying to keep it as compact as we could. We had some good moments. They mixed some things up early on, they broke a few tendencies and they did a nice job of doing that and forcing us to make some adjustments."
Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on his performance against San Francisco's defense:
"We just didn't make enough plays in the second half. We turned the ball over too much. There were some good things in the first half, we were kind of in the game, but we just didn't make the plays we needed to in the second half."
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.