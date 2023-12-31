What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following Week 17

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:00 PM
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 27-10 at FedEx Field in Week 17. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on bouncing back against the Commanders: 

"I was real proud of the guys today, because it was a tough week. I think it was more about the emotions of last week, whenever you have a big game like that and it's just it's so exciting to play on Christmas in front of everyone, those two teams with their records, it's just the emotions for everybody. It was huge and you're tired from that. It takes a while to get everyone back going again, not just physically, but also mentally... I talked to the players a lot about it but you never know how they're going to be until gameday. I was just pumped that they went out, didn't worry about anything else and found a way to win today."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on becoming the 49ers single-season passing yards leader:

"It's an honor. To be able to come into an organization with the rich history that this place has and to be able to break a record like that – the human side of it is like, cool. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that, it's pretty cool. But man, I've got to say, it's a testament to the team that I have around me. The dudes that I get to throw the ball to, the guys on defense, special teams, our coaches, the organization, I mean everything's been so good for me to come in. They've allowed me to have success. It's a testament to everybody around me, I'm very thankful."

Purdy on the team's home field advantage throughout the postseason:

"It's huge. I think we have the best fan base in the NFL. If we're on the road, they show up and travel, but to be home is huge for us. To be able to play and perform in front of our own home fan base and the Faithful, it's going to be special for us. We're excited and we're going to take it one day at a time."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on how the team finds success on offense:

"It's everybody. Each and every play, it takes 11 guys on every single play, especially the way that we play offense. And it takes a great quarterback and a coaching staff that is able to dial it up for us at any moment. It takes a group for anything to happen that's special in this sport, and so far we've done that."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's performance in Week 17:

"This is the NFL. At the end of the day, you've got to come out and you've got to earn a win. I think we earned it. The first half was a little sloppy, I think second we cleaned things up and we got after it. Those two takeaways were big by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. So we've just got to continue to find ways to get better."

Commanders Quotes

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on defending the 49ers in Week 17:

"This is one of the better running teams in the league. You try to contain it and keep it inside and not let them stretch you because their backs have great vision, make good decisions on their cut backs and we were trying to keep it as compact as we could. We had some good moments. They mixed some things up early on, they broke a few tendencies and they did a nice job of doing that and forcing us to make some adjustments."

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on his performance against San Francisco's defense:

"We just didn't make enough plays in the second half. We turned the ball over too much. There were some good things in the first half, we were kind of in the game, but we just didn't make the plays we needed to in the second half."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano
3 / 41

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
7 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
8 / 41

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 41

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 41

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 41

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
20 / 41

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 41

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 41

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
27 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel
29 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
31 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyukv
34 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyukv

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
37 / 41

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
40 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
41 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
