It's been just about two months since the San Francisco 49ers acquired Chase Young in a blockbuster move with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. During Young's seven weeks with the team, the defensive lineman has recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and has helped the 49ers achieve a 5-1 record.
"Chase is a real good rusher," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He is really physical versus the run... Adding Chase has been huge for the unit, he helps everyone else and individually, he's good enough to make the plays too. He's gotten those ops and he's come through with them."
