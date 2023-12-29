122823-Chase-Young-FB

It's been just about two months since the San Francisco 49ers acquired Chase Young in a blockbuster move with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. During Young's seven weeks with the team, the defensive lineman has recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and has helped the 49ers achieve a 5-1 record.

"Chase is a real good rusher," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He is really physical versus the run... Adding Chase has been huge for the unit, he helps everyone else and individually, he's good enough to make the plays too. He's gotten those ops and he's come through with them."

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's defensive lineman.

Record-Breaking Buckeye

Michael Conroy/AP Images

Young was a highly sought-after high school prospect and played college football at Ohio State University. During his junior season in 2019, Young broke the Buckeye's single-season sack record with 16.5 sacks, was named a unanimous All-American and received the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the nation's top college defensive player. He was also named the Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, a rare achievement for a defensive player.

Young was selected second-overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders and went on to be named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl after leading all rookies in several statistical categories including sacks (7.5) and forced fumbles (four).

Dreams to Reality

Austin Ginn/49ers

Young knew who he was and exactly what he wanted to do from a very early age.

In elementary school, Young shared in his class yearbook that he was going to make it to the big league.

"In about first or second grade, they asked us what we wanted to be and I said NFL player," Young said. "Growing up, people would ask you what you wanted to be and my go-to answer was veterinarian. Because, if you say NFL, they'll ask 'What's your plan B?' So I said vet or cop.

"But in the back of my mind, I always knew it was the NFL."

Hidden Talent

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

The defensive lineman calls himself "well rounded," with both athletic and vocal talents. In a pre-draft interview with ESPN, he shared that his go-to karaoke song is "Jupiter Love" by Trey Songz. He sang a bit of the song directly to cameras, you can preview his singing abilities here.

Young's made a few trips to the music studio and has even been featured on rapper Wale's song "Fire & Ice."

"We were just in the studio one time and he told me to hop on because I sing a lot," Young said.

The pass rusher shared that he's been singing since elementary school and is a self-proclaimed "musical theater kid." He hopes to take his music career more seriously once he finishes his football journey.

"It's something my mom put me in a lot growing up. I was in choir, plays, I really love it."

Dog Dad

Whistle/YouTube

Young is a puppy parent to six dogs. He owns three pitbulls named Red, Buff and Dippy, a Presa Canario named Kujo, a bull terrier named Pig and an american bully named Queen.

"Growing up I always had dogs," Young said. "I used to want to be a veterinarian because I love animals so much.

"Their energy inspires me because I look at myself on the field as a dog. Being that dog, day in and day out, keeping up that energy and focus every day."

First Responder Family

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Along with Young's dreams of playing in the NFL, becoming a veterinarian and being a professional singer, he's also considered a career in law enforcement. He was a criminal justice major at Ohio State and has first responders in his family.

"My dad and both my uncles were in law enforcement," Young said. "I would want to be a special agent out in the street – a detective."

