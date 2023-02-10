DeMeco Ryans Wins AP Assistant Coach of the Year

The first of the annual Associated Press awards was announced before the NFL Honors ceremony even began, and the hardware went home with a representative of the red and gold. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who recently departed for a head coaching position with the Houston Texans, was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ryans spent six seasons with San Francisco, beginning as a defensive quality assistant coach, then spending three seasons as linebackers coach and capping it off with two seasons as defensive coordinator. In 2022, Ryans coached San Francisco's defensive unit all the way to the top. The 49ers closed out the regular season as the league's top-ranked defense and were also No. 1 in yards per game allowed (300.6 yards per game allowed), interceptions (20) and points per game allowed (16.3). The 16.3 points allowed per game and 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game (second in the NFL) were the lowest for the 49ers since 2011.